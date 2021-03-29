Proper Informed Consent May Be Missing for COVID Vaccines, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rush to administer more than a million doses of COVID vaccines daily, proper consent is not being always documented, according to patients' reports to Physicians for Civil Defense.

These products are not FDA approved, but are only available under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), notes Jane Orient, M.D., the organization's president. By law, persons must be free to accept or decline such products.

All vaccine recipients should sign a consent form and be given a copy of an EUA Fact Sheet.

The Fact Sheet for the Moderna COVID-19 product lists symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, and also states: "These may not be all the possible side effects of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials."

Unlike the package insert for approved vaccines or drugs, or consent for a surgical procedure, the Fact Sheet does not elaborate on what these serious side effects might be, such as bleeding, blood clots, paralysis, miscarriage, or death, states Dr. Orient. Nor does it remind recipients that serious effects, such as infertility, cancers, or birth defects might not appear for years. People might want to consider the following:

You receive the product at your own risk. Manufacturers, distributors, and vaccinators are immune from liability.

Reports from Europe show 3,964 deaths and nearly 163,000 injuries after three experimental COVID vaccines.

show 3,964 deaths and nearly 163,000 injuries after three experimental COVID vaccines. In the U.S., adverse events after vaccination are to be reported to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. So far, the CDC has found no proof that any of the 1,600 reported deaths were caused by the vaccine. They all might have been coincidental.

Research into effects on ovarian function have just begun and won't be complete until February 2022 .

. Severe illness and death when vaccinated individuals are later exposed to the virus—antibody-dependent enhancement—has occurred with vaccines for related viruses, and has not been excluded for this virus.

Israel's mass vaccination campaign is being called human experimentation in violation of international law.

The consent form states that the vaccinee has carefully considered risks and benefits.

