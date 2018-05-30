Proper Maintenance Can Help Batteries Survive a Scorching Summer, Says CTEK

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches and temperatures start to rise, batteries in cars, ATVs and riding mowers are exposed to levels of heat that can significantly reduce service life and interfere with travel, leisure and lawn care.

The lead-acid battery found in almost every powered vehicle produces electrical current by means of a chemical reaction; the higher the temperature, the more active the reaction. This increased chemical activity can significantly reduce average battery life. In fact, a battery in hot climates like California and Florida can expect to have about one half of the service life of a comparable battery in a really cold climate like Illinois.

CTEK, the Swedish manufacturer of high-tech battery chargers and maintainers, advises consumers that proper battery maintenance with a smart battery charger can significantly extend service life, even in scorching summer heat. But selecting the proper charger is important to avoid over-charging in hot weather.

"Today's maintenance-free battery may not have filler caps on the top like the batteries in your grandfather's car," said Bobbie DuMelle of CTEK. "But that doesn't mean that they don't need regular care."

DuMelle said that a vehicle's charging system isn't designed to restore the battery to full capacity; it rarely gets the battery above 80 percent charge capacity. That can drastically shorten battery life.

"The electrical system in your car, boat, or mower is designed to kill batteries," she said. "It puts tremendous demands on the battery, and then does not properly restore it to its full capacity. That's why CTEK advocates the regular use of a microprocessor-controlled, temperature-sensing, smart charger to achieve maximum battery service life."

DuMelle stressed that it is important to use a charger that adjusts the charging rate depending on the ambient temperature. This is because in hot weather, a battery accepts the charge quicker, requiring a lower charge voltage to eliminate potential damage to cells and prevent overcharging. Conversely, in cold weather batteries need a higher charge voltage in order to push current into the battery plates and electrolyte.

The CTEK MXS 5.0 smart charger automatically adjusts the charging rate, based on ambient temperature, to ensure ideal charging in extreme hot or cold weather conditions. It also continually monitors the battery's condition throughout the charging process, adjusting the charging rate to the battery state of charge. It offers 4.3 amp charging current as well as the company's proprietary, eight-step battery care program.

Included in the eight steps are desulphation and reconditioning phases that can restore discharged batteries to peak condition. Each stage ensures that any lead-acid battery is optimally conditioned, charged and maintained. If desired, the MXS 5.0 can maintain a battery indefinitely without the risk of damage to the battery or delicate vehicle electronics.

The regular use of CTEK chargers can help double or triple the service life normally expected from all types of batteries. CTEK has conducted dynamic charge acceptance tests (DCAT) on automotive batteries that show they maintain a significantly higher charge capacity over a longer period of time if a CTEK charger is used on a regular basis, as opposed to being maintained only with the car's charging system.

CTEK urges consumers to understand that a regular program of battery maintenance can significantly extend the useful life of a lead-acid battery. Considering the replacement cost of a modern lead-acid battery cots several hundred dollars, proper maintenance could help pay for a few extra days of summer vacation.

