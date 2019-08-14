Proper Media Recognized in Sep 2019 Issue of Inc. Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Media, an independent advertising technology company based in San Diego, today announced it has been recognized for the second year in a row by Inc. Magazine on its list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Each year, Inc. Magazine (aka Inc.com) establishes the definitive list of the fastest growing private companies in America ranked by their respective revenue growth rates over the past 3 years. Proper Media is listed as the 419th fastest growing company in America for 2018 with $35.9M in revenue and a growth rate of more than 1,000% since 2015. Proper Media won the honor of being listed in Inc. Magazine's September 2019 issue by ranking in the top 10% of the list.

"We really enjoy seeing our name make the list again. It's an award that means something because it's based on numbers rather than opinion," says Chris Richmond, CEO of Proper Media. "The industry has seen a lot of turmoil with companies like Sizemek and Defy who struggled financially after achieving scale. We've stayed ahead of the game by building technology that can keep costs low, maintain profitability, and deliver as much revenue as possible to the bottom line of our clients. We have yet to take on an investor, and plan to continue scaling in a sustainable way."

Proper Media co-founder Drew Schoentrup added, "Our focus last year was to successfully integrate another adtech platform we acquired called Spoutable. That move has really helped maintain our growth rate. This year, we plan on continuing the growth by expanding into video header bidding which will bring even more value to our ever-growing list of great publishers."

Proper Media is a header bidding platform that gives publishers access to enterprise level monetization technology in order to increase revenue and streamline operations. Proper has paid out more than $100M to publishers since launching and continues to deliver superior performance. For more information, visit https://proper.io/.

