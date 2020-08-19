Proper Tooling and CaptureMore Launch New 'Connect' App to Better Manage Service & Repair

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Tooling today introduced a new mobile app that will instantly CONNECT its customers to critical mold information while providing a seamless method for requesting service and repair work. The Proper e-Connect app gives Proper customers an online searchable dashboard of their molds, frictionless access to documents, and a service portal that links them directly to the maintenance team at Proper for on-demand support. Customers can submit and track service tickets, take pictures and videos of issues, and message Proper, all from the app.

Each mold will have a "Call For Service" tag with a QR code that will send customers straight to the e-Connect app with a scan of the tag using any QR code reader on a mobile device.

"In these new working conditions, with limited travel forcing teams to manage projects remotely, it is imperative that companies have simple, secure, and efficient processes for communicating. The e-Connect app is a no-hassle solution that globally links production plants directly to the teams that build the tools to troubleshoot issues right from the plant floor," said Sean Brolley, CaptureMore's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Proper was looking for an innovative way to better service their customers and we were able to work directly with their team to ensure an excellent user experience for their customers."

The e-Connect app will come free of charge with all new molds built by Proper Tooling. CaptureMore, creators of the software, will also be offering the app at a very affordable per-mold pricing. Go to https://www.capturemore.co for more information.

About Proper Group:

Proper Group International LLC was founded in 1971 as a mold maker for the automobile industry. Led by innovation and engineering, the group has expanded into manufacturing, supplying plastic components and assemblies to the automotive exteriors, automotive lighting, and consumer markets. Proper's technology business unit provides tooling, prototypes, and texturing to the plastics industry. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Proper's manufacturing group has plants in Pulaski, Tennessee; Anderson, South Carolina; and Warren, Michigan. For more information, visit www.propergroupintl.com.

About CaptureMore:

CaptureMore is a tech company based out of Ferndale, Michigan, dedicated to one single source of truth for the entire lifecycle of a tool. Creator of the ToolStats app, for mold & die tool tracking, and RFID part traceability products, CaptureMore designs and builds custom digital solutions for the manufacturing industry to save companies millions of dollars in mistakes a year. For more information, visit https://www.capturemore.co.

