Proper Wild Launches CLEAN Energy Shots, Free of Preservatives, Artificial Sweeteners, & Chemical Additives!

NEW YORK, Nov. 12. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Wild today launched its new innovative clean energy shots. Available in three flavors – Ginger, Peach Mango and Blackberry – each 2.5 oz bottle is entirely free of preservatives, artificial sweeteners and harsh chemical additives typically found in traditional energy drinks and shots.

The premium shots are crafted using real fruits and vegetables, 180 mg of Organic Caffeine from Green Tea and 180 mg of L-theanine (a naturally-occurring amino acid also found in Green Tea). Together these functional ingredients provide clean, smooth energy, while reducing jitters and maximizing concentration and productivity.

"Proper Wild was formulated by our team of nutritionists and food scientists that really care about what we put into our bodies," said Proper Wild CEO & Co-Founder Vincent Bradley. "Our goal was to eliminate everything that's wrong with the traditional energy shot and elevate the product to a new level."

Bradley, a former hockey player and current weekend warrior is very concerned with what he puts into his body, knowing that to make the most of every day you need to be properly fueled. "I was at the point where I was drinking four to five cups of coffee a day and still feeling exhausted. I knew it was time to make a change," said Bradley.

When Bradley turned to the energy shot market to find a healthier alternative, he made an alarming discovery. "Everything was either filled with preservatives and artificial sweeteners, or simply didn't work. That's what inspired me to create Proper Wild," he said.

All three great-tasting flavors of Proper Wild are sold in six-packs and are now available for online purchase at ProperWild.com. Customers have the option of placing a one-time order, or they can save 20 percent when they opt-in to Proper Wild's recurring monthly subscription service. Proper Wild's unique direct to consumer model allows for fresher, higher-quality ingredients, as well as a Money-Back Guarantee if customers are unsatisfied for any reason.

About Proper Wild, LLC:

Based in New York City, Proper Wild, LLC, was founded in 2018 with the goal of producing a cleaner, fresher, premium energy shot to maximize energy, concentration and productivity – all without negative ingredients or side effects.

