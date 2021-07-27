ProperComm Receives Patent To Protect DV Victims During Divorce

Visit ProperComm's YouTube channel for examples of messages before editing and after editing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svURC_1jO30&t=8s

Courts will usually order divorced or divorcing parents, to communicate about issues pertaining to the children. Abuse can continue in communications and victims may continue to be victimized. Parents who are required to communicate after divorce can eliminate the abuse by using ProperComm. If the parent is a victim of domestic violence, the service may be free1.

Sometimes, parents are just not ready or able to communicate appropriately. For instance, at the time of divorce, some parents are simply too emotional while others may have mental health issues that interfere with them sending appropriate messages.

ProperComm was created by a Scottsdale Divorce Lawyer, Launi Sheldon, in an effort to stop the continued abuse her clients faced during and after divorce.

Courts nationwide order parents to communicate through ProperComm. ProperComm has helped hundreds of families.

ProperComm helps stop litigation by removing abuse.

ProperComm is a teaching tool that teaches by example when senders receive the "sent" message along with the edited message that was sent to the recipient; users are charged by word count, so the "sender" learns to write brief messages; and, the parties can request a Certificate of Completion for the judge to show they have learned to communicate appropriately.

Sample:

BEFORE PROPERCOMM

Stop being a wench. You are disgusting and no one will ever want to be you. I feel sorry that our kids have you as a mother. As I have said now 100000x I will be at ALL doctor appointments not. You cannot keep me away from my kids.

AFTER PROPERCOMM

As I have said before I will be at all doctor appointment. You cannot keep me away from our kids.

1 Courts must make a finding that the party is a victim

