ProperSign RON Tool Now Includes eSign Feature, QuickSign

SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProperSign is making eSigning easier with a new software feature called QuickSign. Developed primarily as a remote online notarization (RON) tool for title agents and loan signing agents, ProperSign stands to serve as an all-in-one eSigning and RON solution for the real estate industry.

With QuickSign, users can add one or multiple signers, upload and tag documents, select the signing order, and send them off to be electronically signed. Multipage documents can be prepared and tagged for signing in a matter of seconds and save ample time for busy real estate professionals. Tags can also be added or edited even after the document has been sent until the moment the first signature is applied.

"Between the RON capability and QuickSign, professionals no longer have to shop for two different tools; it's all inside ProperSign. And since there's no limit to the number of documents you can execute through QuickSign, organizations can use it for sales contracts, legal or HR documents as well," said ProperSign Vice President, Wyatt Long.

With a ProperSign subscription, users can execute an unlimited number of documents with QuickSign. The tool is available to try for free, and anyone interested in learning more can sign up for a live scheduled demo here or head to ProperSign.com to sign up.

