@properties Acquires Real Estate Tech and Advisory Firm Suburban Jungle Group

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms, today announced that it has acquired Suburban Jungle Group (Suburban Jungle), a real estate technology and advisory firm that offers pre-search consultation services to help home buyers identify the best suburbs or neighborhoods for their specific needs before matching them with a vetted real estate agent. Based in New York, fast-growing Suburban Jungle currently services nine major U.S. metropolitan areas.

@properties co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden say Suburban Jungle founder and president Alison Bernstein will continue to lead the company. The firm will also continue to operate independently, with its strategists referring clients to real estate agents based on the agents' local expertise and demonstrated commitment to Suburban Jungle's buyer-advocacy model.

"This is lead generation unlike any other," said Wong. "Suburban Jungle clients have a strong understanding of where they want to live and why; and they are ready, willing and able to purchase a home. The conversion ratio is off the charts because the client experience is off the charts."

Bernstein founded Suburban Jungle in 2004 while at Columbia Business School. The company was her solution to the problem of trying to figure out which of the 500 towns and suburbs in metropolitan New York would be the ideal fit for her family.

"We saw an opportunity to bring objectivity and personalized know-how to the home search," said Bernstein. "Believing that where you live is at least as important as the home you live in, we set out to establish a concierge service to answer the very specific questions Google can't answer and to create a pressure-free environment in which buyers can find the perfect town for their lifestyle."

Highly knowledgeable Suburban Jungle strategists use in-depth client interviews, technology, and extensive local experience to recommend towns for their clients. After referring the buyer to a real estate agent, the strategist continues to work alongside both parties until the buyer finds a home. The firm's Jungler app adds another layer of efficiency, allowing the buyer, agent, and strategist to share resources, schedule appointments, connect with locals, and give feedback.

"This is a marriage between two high-tech, high-touch companies that share a goal of introducing more consumers and agents to an amazing buy-side experience," says @properties' Mike Golden. "Certainly, there are synergies that can drive growth for both @properties and Suburban Jungle, but our main focus is supporting Ali and her team to make a great service even better."

Suburban Jungle is currently available in New York, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, D.C., South Florida and Austin. The company also offers an Urban Jungle service focused on New York's five boroughs and a service geared to move-down buyers.

The sale to @properties will provide Suburban Jungle with resources to further develop its tech platform, while growing in existing markets and expanding into new ones. @properties is also in growth mode. Since 2019, the Chicago-based firm has expanded beyond the Midwest with the acquisitions of Ansley Real Estate in Atlanta and Charlottesville-based Nest Realty. @properties launched a national franchise brand in late 2020 and has already onboarded franchises in Detroit and La Crosse, Wisc.

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 8th on the REALTrends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms by sales volume in the United States. @properties and its affiliated companies have over 4,000 real estate agents in 65 office locations in nine states. @properties has also developed [email protected]™, an integrated application suite that helps its agents manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com.

About Suburban Jungle Group

Suburban Jungle Group is the first-of-its-kind real estate advisory and tech platform dedicated exclusively to helping home buyers discover the perfect town or suburb before searching for a home. The company's award winning and objective "town first" approach to real estate ensures that home-seekers are looking in the right places and asking the right questions. The service is free to home buyers. Launched in the New York metropolitan area, the company now services Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and South Florida. Suburban Jungle has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Forbes and The Real Deal. For more information, visit www.suburbanjunglegroup.com.

SOURCE @properties

Related Links

http://www.atproperties.com

