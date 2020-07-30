@properties And Headline Solar Announce Strategic Sustainability Partnership

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- @properties, the leading real estate brokerage firm in Chicagoland, has tapped Headline Solar, one of the fastest growing solar providers in Illinois, as a strategic partner to showcase the value of solar energy for its agents and clients. The businesses will work together to develop resources, training and support services as homeowner interest in renewable energy solutions continues to go mainstream. The Solar Energy Industry Association estimates that solar power in Illinois is expected to increase by 1700% in the next five years. On average, homes with solar panels sell for 4.1% more than comps according to an analysis published by Zillow.

"Innovation is an @properties core value and that means being a leader for what comes next, particularly with regards to the health and wellness of the communities in which our clients live. Headline Solar provides us with a deeper understanding of the logistics of solar power installations, but also with a frontline perspective from homeowners who are going green," said Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation and Education for @properties.

Several factors are driving growth of residential solar power including decreased costs for equipment; increased efficiency and electricity cost-saving; government regulations; tax incentives and consumer advocacy. "I think we're really getting to a tipping point with how familiar homeowners are with solar energy," said Jared McKenzie, CEO of Headline Solar. "There's a really high rate of satisfaction and thus referrals which creates a groundswell of interest within a neighborhood, so solar actually strengthens relationships within communities which is a priority for @properties."

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties is the largest residential brokerage firm in the Chicago metro area and the 10th largest brokerage firm in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called [email protected]™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems. @properties has nearly 3,000 agents and 35 offices in Chicago, surrounding suburbs, Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Southeast Wisconsin. For more information, visit http://www.atproperties.com .

About Headline Solar

Founded in 2018, Headline Solar is one of Illinois' fastest growing solar power companies, providing comprehensive installation and financing services to help Illinois homeowners produce their own energy with renewable solar energy systems, while lowering carbon footprints and saving money. Learn more at www.headlinesolar.com , follow them on Facebook @headlinesolar and Instagram @headline_solar .

SOURCE Headline Solar