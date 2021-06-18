CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- @properties has added to its agent-focused technology solutions with the launch of its Digital Listing Presentation (DLP). The newest addition to the company's [email protected]™ technology suite, the cloud-based presentation app is a sleek, sophisticated mobile solution designed to help @properties agents win more listing business.

With a modern interface, interactive features and drag-and-drop functionality, the DLP is an easy-to-use tool that demonstrates agents' qualifications, services and sales and marketing strategies to prospective clients, either in-person or virtually. The presentation is easily customizable, giving agents the ability to incorporate video, present a marketing plan, display bios for the agent and their team members, and include a digital Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) of the subject property.

Full integration with [email protected] saves time and simplifies the creation of the digital listing presentation. For example, the DLP communicates with @properties' CRM to automatically populate the presentation with information about the prospective client and their home. The DLP also pulls in the agent's recent transactions from the @properties' Deal Management System (DMS). And the CMA that accompanies the digital listing presentation is updated in real time as the status of comps changes.

The DLP was developed in-house by @properties' programming and marketing teams, with input from agents.

"The DLP reinforces the credibility of the agent, highlighting the technology and marketing that agent is going to use to optimize the client experience," said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties. "Step by step, it helps the client visualize how their @properties agent is going to help them achieve the best outcome for their home sale."

"Since its inception, @properties has found innovative ways to harness technology to give our agents an advantage," added Mike Golden, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties. "As with the entire [email protected] suite, the DLP is designed to support our agents so they can focus on what they do best – build relationships and sell homes."

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 8th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called [email protected]™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems, and recently launched a nationwide franchise. @properties and its affiliated companies, Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty, have nearly 4,000 agents and 50 offices in nine states. @properties is also an owner of Proper Title, a title insurance firm, and Proper Rate, an independent mortgage lender. For more information, visit www.atproperties.com.

