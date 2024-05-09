Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB) Launches Dynamic New Website to Enhance Member Experience and Empower Claims Professionals

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB), the leading provider of coverage resources and education to the U.S. P&C Insurance Industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, designed to provide an intuitive and enriched experience for industry professionals seeking valuable resources and insights.

PLRB logo

With a refreshed interface and enhanced functionality, the new PLRB website offers its members streamlined access to a wealth of information including legal analysis and form review, weather/CAT mapping and analytics, building code databases, and educational tools tailored to the needs of insurance claims adjusters, underwriters, attorneys, executives, and other stakeholders in the Property & Casualty insurance industry.

"Our goal with the new website is to create a user-friendly platform that serves as a hub for insurance professionals seeking valuable resources and expertise," said Bryan Falchuk, President & CEO at PLRB. "We've incorporated feedback from our members to ensure that the website meets their evolving needs and provides a seamless and intuitive experience across desktop and mobile devices."

Key features of the new website include:

Enhanced Search Functionality: Users can easily search for specific topics and resources within PLRB's extensive legal database.

Resource Hubs: A comprehensive collection of Property, Liability, Auto, Building Code, and Weather resources readily available for members.

Interactive Training and Education: The website offers a range of interactive training modules and educational resources, many of which provide CE credit, designed to enhance professional development and skills training for insurance professionals at all levels.

Enhanced Member Services: PLRB members can take advantage of personalized member dashboards, exclusive content, and other member-only benefits to maximize their membership experience.

Mobile Responsiveness: The website is optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to access content on the go.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value and support to our members and the greater Property & Casualty insurance community," said Jeffrey Kerensky, Sr. VP - Membership at PLRB. "We believe that the enhanced functionality and user-friendly design of the new website will empower industry professionals to succeed in today's rapidly evolving insurance landscape."

To explore the new website and learn more about PLRB's offerings, please visit www.plrb.org

About PLRB: The Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB) is a not-for-profit national trade association that provides insurers/Managing General Agents (MGAs), service and solution providers, and outside counsel with legal resources, educational services, and research support related to Property, Liability, and Auto claims. Established to support the insurance industry in delivering coverage to insureds, PLRB offers a wide range of services including weather/CAT mapping and analytics building code databases and interactive tools; legal case, form and regulatory analysis industry research; educational materials and training; and industry-leading conferences. With membership exceeding 1,000 companies, PLRB represents over two-thirds of all U.S. P&C premiums.

Contact:

Daniela Weiszhar

VP of Marketing

Property & Liability Resource Bureau

[email protected]

SOURCE Property and Liability Resource Bureau