Property Agents Must Be Equipped for GDPR - From Wellington to Waterloo

NEWBURY, England, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new edition of the Surga Central commercial PropTech software has been released by Adept Business Systems Pty Ltd. The new release is equipped to assist commercial real estate agents gain compliance with impending GDPR data privacy regulations.

Surga Central provides commercial real estate professionals with a series of user friendly tools to stay GDPR compliant including consent management, marketing preferences and permanent erasure.

GDPR regulates the processing and storage of personal data of EU subjects. The privacy law applies throughout the world, irrespective of where such data is held. "Commercial property is a global market and it does not matter whether your real estate agency is in Melbourne or Manchester, Wellington or Waterloo. GDPR regulations apply if you store and process personal information on EU citizens," said Gary Clark, European Director.

"Commercial real estate agents often have to process personal data due to contractual or legal obligations, so it is important to have access to technology that can record such things as the source of consent or the basis of why consent is not required," Clark said. "Using the new version of Surga Central, agents can make sure they comply with the GDPR rules. We've also ensured that information can be removed easily when an erasure request is received."

Simultaneously released in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Surga Central is used by leading agencies to market, sell and lease commercial property. UK customers include Houston Lawrence, Ayers & Cruiks, Goodsir Commercial, Vokins, CF Commercial and Loveitts. Australian and New Zealand customers include Colliers Wellington, CI Australia, Gross Waddell, Allard Shelton, Beller Commercial and members of the Knight Frank network.

More Information:

Gary Clark, Director +44 1635 760720 gary.clark@surgacentral.co.uk

Related Images

staying-compliant.png

Staying compliant

Surga Central provides commercial real estate professionals with a series of user friendly tools to stay GDPR compliant including consent management, marketing preferences and permanent erasure.

image2.png

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/property-agents-must-be-equipped-for-gdpr---from-wellington-to-waterloo-300645636.html

SOURCE Adept Business Systems Pty Ltd