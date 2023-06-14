Property And Casualty Insurance Market size to grow by USD 676.06 million from 2022 to 2027: The digitalization of the insurance industry to drive market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The property and casualty insurance market is set to grow by USD 676.06 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The digitalization of the insurance industry notably drives market growth. The insurance industry has undergone significant transformations due to digitalization. Insurance companies now offer clients convenient, efficient, and personalized services. Insurance companies use advanced technologies to deliver innovative insurance products and services that are customized to meet customers' preferences. This makes it simple for customers to compare several insurance plans and choose the one that best meets their needs. Mobile apps and online platforms have brought about significant changes in the insurance industry. Customers now have the convenience of accessing insurance services through their smartphones or computers, making the process of purchasing and managing insurance policies more accessible and user-friendly. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global property and casualty insurance market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market 2023-2027

The report on the property and casualty insurance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The property and casualty insurance market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

AXA Group

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Chubb Ltd.

CNA Financial Corp.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Mitsubishi Corp

Munich Reinsurance Co.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Sompo Holdings Inc.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

The Allstate Corp.

The Travelers Co. Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

USAA

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd.

Property And Casualty Insurance Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the insurance industry is an emerging trend in the market. Cloud systems offer cost-effectiveness by allowing organizations to use software services based on usage. The requirement for substantial hardware infrastructure decreased reliance on in-house IT staff, and lower maintenance costs contribute to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. This enables enterprises to focus on improving their core strengths while receiving the benefits of cloud technology. Cloud-based property and casualty insurance solutions offer several advantages over traditional offerings in the insurance industry. This has resulted in a growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns are challenges impeding market growth. The insurance industry has become increasingly dependent on technology for various functions such as online data management, processing systems, and electronic communication. However, the advancement of technology also brings the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive data by hackers and cybercriminals. The misuse of data from devices or the cloud can have a negative impact on the insurance industry. Failures in cybersecurity can result in large financial losses and pose a threat to industry. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the property and casualty insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Property And Casualty Insurance Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the property and casualty insurance market based on distribution channel (direct business, agents, banks, and others) and product type (fire insurance, motor insurance, marine insurance, aviation insurance, and others)

The market share growth by the direct business segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment involves the direct sale of insurance to customers, offering a comprehensive range of services including insurance quotes, policy applications, and claims management. Customers can rely on insurance agencies to provide complete support throughout their insurance experience. Insurance companies better understand customers' needs and preferences, allowing them to provide more personalized services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the direct business segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the property and casualty insurance market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the property and casualty insurance market.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a large and high-income group drives market expansion in North America . As a result, there is a high demand for insurance products, particularly property and casualty insurance. Furthermore, the region's focus on innovation and widespread adoption of new technologies contribute to the market's growth in the region. The regulatory framework in North America aims to safeguard consumers and promote healthy competition among insurance providers. Such factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 676.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb Ltd., CNA Financial Corp., ICICI Bank Ltd., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Mitsubishi Corp, Munich Reinsurance Co., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., Sompo Holdings Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., The Allstate Corp., The Travelers Co. Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., USAA, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., and PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Topic of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global property and casualty insurance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global property and casualty insurance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Direct business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Direct business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Direct business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Direct business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Direct business - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Agents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Fire insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Fire insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fire insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Fire insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Fire insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Motor insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Motor insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Motor insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Motor insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Motor insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Marine insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Marine insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Marine insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Marine insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Marine insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Aviation insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Aviation insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Aviation insurance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Aviation insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Aviation insurance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allianz SE

Exhibit 131: Allianz SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: Allianz SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Allianz SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: Allianz SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Allianz SE - Segment focus

12.4 American International Group Inc.

Exhibit 136: American International Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: American International Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: American International Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: American International Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: American International Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AXA Group

Exhibit 141: AXA Group - Overview



Exhibit 142: AXA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 143: AXA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: AXA Group - Segment focus

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 145: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Chubb Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Chubb Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Chubb Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Chubb Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Chubb Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Chubb Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 CNA Financial Corp.

Exhibit 155: CNA Financial Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: CNA Financial Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: CNA Financial Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: CNA Financial Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Exhibit 159: Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Munich Reinsurance Co.

Exhibit 163: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Munich Reinsurance Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

Exhibit 167: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Sompo Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 170: Sompo Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Sompo Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Sompo Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Sompo Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sompo Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

Exhibit 175: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. - Overview



Exhibit 176: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. - Key offerings

12.14 The Allstate Corp.

Exhibit 178: The Allstate Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: The Allstate Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: The Allstate Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: The Allstate Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 The Travelers Co. Inc.

Exhibit 182: The Travelers Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 183: The Travelers Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: The Travelers Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: The Travelers Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 186: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 190: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 191: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 192: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 197: Research methodology



Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 199: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations

