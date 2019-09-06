Property Brothers Drew And Jonathan Scott Design First Dream Home For Las Vegas Real Estate Market

"We are extremely excited to launch this program in Las Vegas, a city that is very near to our hearts," said Jonathan Scott, who is also a resident of Las Vegas. "We have always said that your home should make your life easier, and you should always dream big and strive for the best! So, we feel it's only fitting that we kick things off with making our first home build – from the ground up – a project worthy of our wildest dreams!"

The home in Las Vegas' MacDonald Highlands community captures the essence of a dream home. The marvelous, modern design has a bridge entry with an outdoor covered movie theater below, disappearing doors that open to the dazzle of the Las Vegas Strip, a two-story "man cave," a nine car garage space that can accommodate a sports court or more living space, and superb finishes throughout. The Scott Brothers recently hosted a ground-breaking celebration to kick off the first of many new projects like this. Estimated completion is set for January 2020, and the home will be listed on luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com.

Quality builder Lawrence Homes & Development Corp, with extensive custom home building experience, was selected as the exclusive builder for this first ever luxury home designed by Dream Homes by Scott Living. The home encompassing 8,600 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an elevator, a pool and spa, a wine cellar, home automation, world-class views. The ideal site is an elevated .56-acre lot with extraordinary views of the Las Vegas Strip and located in the exclusive gated community of MacDonald Highlands.

The Broker selected to market this dream home is Ken Lowman, owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, specializing in the Las Vegas luxury real estate market for 25 years and considered one of the experts in the marketplace.

"We're thrilled to be working with Lawrence Homes & Development Corp and Luxury Homes of Las Vegas on this dream project," said Drew Scott. "We are looking forward to partnering with more of the best builders, brokers and teams in markets across North America who can work with us to offer prospective homebuyers smart and breathtaking properties at every price point."

Ken noted, "I'm honored to represent this amazing home and work alongside some of the most respected and knowledgeable people in the field. The future buyer of this luxury home is certain to have a one-of-a-kind experience."

Ken employs a staff to assist him in the marketing and sales of luxury homes in and around Las Vegas and can be reached at 702-216-4663 or klowman@luxuryhomeslv.com. A direct link to this offering can be found at https://www.luxuryhomesoflasvegas.com/properties/505-dragon-gate-ct/.

About Dream Homes by Scott Living

Drew and Jonathan Scott debut their new custom luxury home program, Dream Homes by Scott Living. Each home will reflect the brothers' award-winning design expertise, passion for unique architecture and home technology, and relentless pursuit of perfection. This program will launch in Las Vegas in 2020, a city that boasts many of the world's most sought-after custom home communities. Every Dream Home will be carefully crafted with the best architecture and finishes to ensure the ultimate home experience for everyone. For more information on the program, visit http://dreamhomes.scottlivinghome.com/.

Media contact for the Scott Brothers:

Alina Duviner

Scott Brothers Global

416.574.1098

Alina.D@ScottBrothersGlobal.com

SOURCE Dream Homes by Scott Living

Related Links

http://dreamhomes.scottlivinghome.com

