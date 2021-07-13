Property Buyers are Unaware They Can Save on "Hidden Fees"

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerapp is the new way to buy real estate. By using technology to make the buying process faster, easier and more efficient, we pass the savings onto the buyers in the form of rebates.

Offerapp creators, Dustin Anderson and Tony Melvin are on a mission to revolutionize the Real Estate Industry and bring savings to property buyers around the USA.

"When you buy a property through Offerapp, we keep only 1% commission and rebate the rest to the buyer," said Mr Anderson, who's been in the industry for almost 20 years.

"However, we're finding that many buyers are unaware of how the commissions affect the transaction for both buyers and sellers. We have to explain the rebates to people," he said.

"When an agent sells a property they typically charge 5% to 6%. That commission is shared with the buyer's agents, however, if there is no buyer's agent, the selling agent keeps the entire 5% to 6% commission," continued Mr Anderson.

"There's this false idea that the seller is the one paying the fee. But they're not, both sellers and buyers are paying their share of the commission," said Mr Melvin.

"From my experience," said Mr Anderson, "most sellers look at the net proceeds of a sale. They think in terms of 'How much will I get after all fees'. They want "X" amount of dollars at the end, so the agent increases the minimum price to accommodate the fees. Hence property prices are inflated. From the buyer's perspective it's all part of the transaction, they don't personally handover the cash so it's like the fees are hidden."

"At Offerapp we're upfront about fees and by using technology to make the buying more efficient, we pass the savings onto the Buyers in the form of rebates which reduce the purchase price."

"Everyone wins. The buyers can get up to a 2% reduction on the property price and the sellers get the same net amount as if the property was sold at the higher price."

"Once buyers understand how it works, they're blown away."

"We're currently servicing the mid-west Florida region and will soon be opening up in California." said Mr Melvin. "I think we're going to really stir up the market."

