Property Damage Appraisers Continues Focus on Innovation by Launching New Services in 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA) , the nation's leading independent damage estimating firm, provides clients with the fastest damage estimate turnaround times in the industry. So far in 2020, the brand has launched Specialty/Heavy Equipment Same-Day Service, the Public Displays of Appreciation campaign, and PDA Virtual. PDA continues its focus on innovation, customer service and efficiency, wrapping up the first part of 2020 on a high note.

In 2018, PDA began guaranteeing Same-Day and Next-Day Service for standard auto claims. In April 2020, the firm announced that it would be expanding the Same-Day Service offering with Specialty/Heavy Equipment Same-Day Service.

"We are laser-focused on providing excellent customer experiences, and our Same-Day Service guarantee enables us to help minimize business interruption and downtime costs," said CEO Tom Dolfay. "With the launch of Specialty/Heavy Equipment Same-Day Service, we are expanding the breadth of this service and helping companies get back to business without needing to rent heavy or specialty equipment or store-damaged pieces. We are also in the final stages of development of Property Same-Day Service, and look forward to announcing it this year. When that happens, PDA will be the first and only company to offer same-day service on everything we estimate."

To recognize all clients, employees and franchisees who have helped PDA maintain its quality of services and continue serving customers as an essential business during the COVID-19 crisis, PDA launched its Public Displays of Appreciation campaign. Throughout the second quarter, stories were shared by franchisees in their local offices, corporate staff working from their home offices, and appraisers supporting clients in the field. PDA highlighted weekly posts showcasing a "Person Doing Awesome" to recognize their hard work. Each franchisee also made phone calls to offer help and personally thank clients who have worked with PDA to show the brand's appreciation.

"COVID-19 has certainly changed the global business landscape, and as an essential business, our team has stepped up nationally to deliver fast, quality results during this challenging time," said Dolfay. "We are so grateful for every appraiser, franchisee, staff member and client who works within our industry. We are confident we will get through this together, come out stronger and more unified on the other side."

To meet the changing consumer needs resulting from COVID-19 — in which more than half of all auto estimates are expected to be completed digitally —PDA announced in July its new no-touch estimating tool, PDA Virtual. This solution allows policyholders to turn their smart device into an estimating tool, allowing them to submit photos of the damage anywhere, anytime safely without physical human interaction.

PDA has become known within the industry as an innovator, implementing customer-focused and technology-driven services and tools to complete damage estimates as quickly as possible. These strategic initiatives are an extension of PDA's multi-year effort to improve efficiencies and reduce the time it takes to deliver damage estimates by the company's national team of more than 650 appraisers. As the leader in the industry, PDA is positioned for a successful rest of the year and beyond.

