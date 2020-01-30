Property Damage Appraisers Enters a New Decade Focused on Enhanced Customer Experience

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the company's inception in 1963, Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA) has been a leader in the appraisal industry. Now, the company is revolutionizing the industry by offering reliable appraisals lightning-fast. With a robust team of more than 650 national experts, PDA completes more than 420,000 appraisals a year, all while focusing on elevating the customer experience and innovating service delivery through both client-facing and backend state-of-the-art technology. To support the company's growth and enhance client services, the company moved into its new headquarters in November to the Pier 1 Building in Fort Worth, Texas.

PDA's national presence of more than 250 locations serves all of America's appraisal needs, no matter the size of the equipment, property or automobile, including specialty and complex heavy equipment that operates on land, sea or in the air. PDA is well-equipped to appraise everything from residential or commercial buildings to all types of specialty and heavy equipment like cranes, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, boats, RVs and tractors —the company's multi-line experts can do it all.

During the second half of 2019, PDA focused their efforts on:

The brand's National Optimizer tool which matches the most qualified appraiser for anything, anywhere, as quickly as possible, nationwide.

PDA's new customer-facing Text to Schedule technology rolled out creating efficiencies and enhanced customer experience.

The company completed its systemwide implementation of Xactware's property claims estimating solution, Xactimate®. The product allows PDA to harness Xactimate to enhance and streamline property claims workflows, increase consistency, and offer clients even shorter cycle times than its existing five-day service.

"PDA takes pride in every appraisal we write. Maintaining our industry-leading speed is certainly a priority, but immediacy never compromises our accuracy or consistency," said PDA CEO Tom Dolfay. "Clients trust the PDA brand name throughout the entire appraisal process because of our keen focus on providing the best customer service experience possible. The faster we provide an appraisal service whether auto, home or commercial property and equipment, means that our client's customers can get back into their homes quicker and businesses will have minimized business interruption. Additionally, clients will have reduced storage costs and the ability to make educated decisions on their equipment as quickly as possible, saving both time and money."

With the technology and customer-focused innovations in 2019, the company is primed to continue to disrupt the appraisal industry in 2020.

