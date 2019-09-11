Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. Launches National Optimizer Team to Provide Clients with the Most Qualified Heavy Equipment / Specialty Appraiser, as Fast as Possible

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), an independent damage appraisal firm that offers industry-leading cycle times and high-quality estimates, is taking another step forward in revolutionizing the industry with its new Optimizer tool.

PDA has become known within the industry as an innovator, implementing pioneering services, such as guaranteed Same-Day Service, and tools that are customer-focused and technology-driven to complete appraisals as quickly as possible. In September 2019, the company will continue to bring the newest technology to the appraisal industry by launching their National Optimizer, a tool that allows PDA to respond to even the most specialized requests with the consummate appraiser anywhere, nationwide.

"The National Optimizer finds the very best appraiser for any assignment based on schedule and skillset and has them on-site within 24 hours," said Executive Vice President, Tom Slimak. "The National Optimizer will further PDA's ability to build on our industry-leading cycle times and appraisal services on a national scale. This allows us to continue to take care of our clients using technology."

While PDA currently leverages its Optimizer tool on a local level, the launch of the tool nationally will leverage our coast-to-coast appraisers to find the ideal appraiser anywhere in the U.S., with a focus on both specialty and complex Heavy Equipment.

"Provided the vehicle or equipment is available, the service will provide next-day inspection of any and every assignment," said Slimak. "Whether you have a damaged airplane in Florida or a combine down in Alabama, we know not being able to complete a job has major financial losses and we're ready to help our clients continue moving forward even when something unexpected happens."

Every minute of downtime can cost a company thousands of dollars. PDA's approach minimizes time and productivity loss, delivering fast, efficient and accurate appraisals on all types of specialty equipment damage to be sure the client doesn't lose more money.

ABOUT PROPERTY DAMAGE APPRAISERS, INC.

Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes over 420,000 appraisals a year for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA's corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

