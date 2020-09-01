Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. Launches #ShiftHappens Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA) , the nation's leading independent damage estimating firm, announced today the launch of its campaign, created to give customers the comfort of knowing that when #ShiftHappens, PDA can get the repair process started faster than any other appraisal company in the nation.

PDA understands how the unexpected can completely disrupt a person's life. Although it can be nearly impossible for a claimant to plan for this, PDA is there in those difficult situations to lend a hand when #ShiftHappens. To help navigate these challenges, the brand is rolling out a multi-channel campaign to help inform claimants that PDA can be on-site within a day of the claim being filed on heavy equipment and automobiles; soon on property too.

The company's network of 650 expert appraisers can be on-site with a day to appraise damages on heavy and specialty equipment and automobiles. Later this year, PDA will further solidify its leadership within the industry when it expands its same-day service to offering to property, rounding out a suite of same-day service solutions for all damage estimate needs.

"We are committed to finding easy, seamless solutions to handle unexpected circumstances," said CEO Tom Dolfay. "If, or rather, when, claimants find themselves in a worst-case scenario with multiple items needing a damage estimate, PDA is the only company with the depth of expertise and the appraiser network to be able to handle the entire claim. For example, if someone has the misfortune of backing their car into the garage and hitting their ATV at the same time — we can handle all of it."

The #ShiftHappens campaign will bring these unfortunate examples to life so all customers know that PDA has their back to appraise any kind of damage.

"Instead of having to deal with multiple appraisal companies, PDA can access and complete damage estimates on everything that claimants need to get back in working order," said EVP Tom Slimak. "PDA is proud to offer that stability in a time of so much uncertainty."

ABOUT PROPERTY DAMAGE APPRAISERS, INC.

Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes over 420,000 estimates a year for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA's corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

