Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. to Aid in Hurricane Dorian Recovery with Over 70 Appraisers in 31 Offices in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), an independent damage appraisal firm that offers industry-leading cycle times and high-quality estimates, is ready to lend support around Hurricane Dorian, which many news outlets are reporting will hit Florida on Monday as a Category 4 hurricane. PDA has 72 appraisers and 31 offices in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina standing by to deliver fast and accurate damage estimates.

"We are concerned for the safety of our employees, customers and Florida residents as Hurricane Dorian approaches," said Chief Operations Officer Vincent Vettese. "PDA is ready to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian and get them back to their normal lives as quickly as possible with as little disruption as possible."

PDA's industry standard cycle time is less than two days for Auto, less than four days for Heavy Equipment, and five days for Property. After Hurricane Michael in October 2018, PDA held its average cycle time to 1.7 days of cycle time to close for Auto, 3.15 days of cycle time to close for Heavy Equipment and 4.7 days of cycle time to close for Property.

PDA has 34 appraisers and 15 offices in Florida (Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Melbourne, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Ocala, Orlando, Pensacola, Sarasota/Sebring, Tallahassee, Tampa, West Palm Beach and Brooksville), 23 appraisers at 12 offices in Georgia (Athens, Brunswick, Columbus, Gainesville, Macon/Warner Robins, Marietta, Moultrie/Dothan, North Atlanta, Rome/Canton, Savanna, South Atlanta and Augusta) and 15 appraisers in four offices in South Carolina (Charleston, Columbia, Greenville/Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach).

"Our industry-leading cycle times and high-quality estimates are nearly the same for auto, heavy equipment and property during recovery from a catastrophic event as in regular times," said Vice President of Sales & Operations Lamar Hanna. "Our national team of appraisers stands by ready to help."

To get updates on storm status or response times, customers can visit pdacorporation.com and log into the Client Portal.

ABOUT PROPERTY DAMAGE APPRAISERS, INC.

Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes over 420,000 appraisals a year for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA's corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE Property Damage Appraisers, Inc.

Related Links

http://pdacorporation.com

