Property Damage Appraisers Launches Property Same-Day Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As families and businesses across the country contend with a host of weather- and pandemic-fueled challenges, Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA) , the nation's leading independent damage-estimating firm, is helping them get back on their feet faster than ever with the launch of Property Same-Day Service.

The company saw an increased demand for the service following the successful rollout of its same-day auto appraisal offering in 2018 and the launch of its Specialty/Heavy Equipment Same-Day Service this past April. PDA will now offer the same unprecedented speed for property claims, by providing damage assessment information to make claim decisions within a day of a claim being assigned. Businesses and homeowners affected by COVID-19, unexpected events, or other disasters will have the ability to get back to work, and back to life, faster than ever before.

"Automotive damage is inconvenient, heavy equipment damage is expensive, but property damage is a personal tragedy," said CEO Tom Dolfay. "In today's remote working and virtual learning environments, damage to one's home disrupts every aspect of their family's life. And on the commercial side, closing a business or factory because of property damage creates a domino effect. It is critical now more than ever to offer a same-day service solution to get people back to their lives faster. With Property Same-Day Service, we can help customers can get back to their homes and businesses as soon as possible avoiding additional living and business interruption expenses."

Customers expect fast service and PDA has been aggressive implementing new solutions to meet those expectations. Property Same-Day Service provides speed, quality and the sense of security home and business owners need and deserve.

ABOUT PROPERTY DAMAGE APPRAISERS, INC.

Property Damage Appraisers, Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes over 420,000 estimates a year for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA's corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Property Damage Appraisers, Inc.