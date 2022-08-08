Property Enhancements Rejuvenate Prominent Texas Hill County Campground

"By The River" Campground in Kerrville, TX Gets a Major Reboot

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By The River Campground in Kerrville, TX announced its ribbon cutting ceremony set for August 23, 2022 at 11:00am (CDT) with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce in attendance to unveil the recent restoration project.

By The River Campground

By The River Campground in Kerrville recently completed a restoration project to upgrade and improve the overall functionality and guest experience. Upgrades include new pedestals with 50-amp full hook-up which allows for larger RV accommodation and a more comfortable stay for modern RV goers. New kayaks and paddle boards are available for rent so campers can cruise the Guadalupe River and take in the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country. The frisbee disc course, volleyball net, and swimming pool assures that there is no shortage of activities at basecamp while the surrounding nature trails entice explorers who are feeling a bit more adventurous.

"We are excited for By The River regulars and new travelers alike to experience the upgrades that have been completed," said By The River General Manager, Ilana Callahan. "Being able to provide an elevated camping experience to our guests makes our job more rewarding. We are excited to share the restoration project results!"

By The River Campground accommodations offer multiple camping options including pull through and back-in RV Sites and beautiful waterfront RV sites. In addition, campers have the option of fully furnished, waterfront cabins located on the 2,000-foot riverbank. The ownership and staff of By The River Campground invite travelers to enjoy the revitalized setting and relish the allure that the Texas Hill Country has to offer.

For more information on the By The River Campground visit ByTheRiverCampground.com. Take advantage of the Buy 2 Nights Get 1 Night Free with promo code GAS through the summer.

ABOUT US

We are located at 175 Riverview Road in Kerrville, Texas, just 3/4 miles off TX-27 and easily accessed from Interstate 10. Our spacious 65-acre campground is situated along 2,000 feet of Guadalupe River shoreline. Kerrville offers some of the finest sightseeing in the Texas Hill Country, in addition to its charming restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and wineries. By the River Campground is owned and operated by HTR Resorts.

facebook: @bytherivercampground | Instagram: @bytheriverkerrville

SOURCE HTR Resorts