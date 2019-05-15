Property Improvement Specialists of Kirtland, OH Awarded $5 Million Contract Aimed at Redeveloping Cleveland's Lee-Harvard Area

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abandoned Homes Project (the "Project") today announced a new development partnership with Property Improvement Specialists, Inc, a Kirtland, OH-based real estate developer led by Cleveland real estate investor Adam Metz, to renovate one hundred single-family homes in Cleveland's up-and-coming Lee-Harvard area over the next five years.

"What Adam and Property Improvement Specialists are doing in the Lee-Harvard area is amazing," said Damian L. Evans, Director of Real Estate for the Project. "I have never seen a real estate developer put so much time and effort into making sure every property is perfectly renovated for the family that will soon call it home. We are very fortunate to have Adam on board. The quality of the work his company does speaks volumes about his commitment to Cleveland's struggling urban communities."

Under the terms of the agreement, Property Improvement Specialists will serve as the General Contractor and Lead Developer on one hundred scattered site development projects over the next five years. The Project will help fund the initiative in the form of land, housing units, and the option for the developer to access a low-interest line of credit to secure the purchase of vacant and distressed properties that are within a ¼ mile radius of a school or church.

About the Abandoned Homes Project

Since 2015, the Abandoned Homes Project has invigorated the conversation about changing the way local governments, community development organizations, and residents of urban and rural communities impacted by the abandoned homes crises can work together to solve this critical social issue. We fight for fair and equal justice for owners of abandoned homes while simultaneously developing the technology platforms of tomorrow that will aid local governments nationwide in the fight against blight, increase incoming tax revenues, and predict housing vacancies before they occur. Local governments can learn more by visiting www.ahponline.org and clicking the blue "GOVERNMENT" tab on the home page.

