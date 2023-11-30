Property Inspect partners Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Orange County Florida to assist in ending homelessness with inspection software

News provided by

Property Inspect

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Inspect, the leader in inspection software technology, has partnered with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Orange County Florida in the fight to end homelessness. THDA  and OCFL provide people in Tennessee and the Orlando area of Florida experiencing homelessness with support and resources to stabilize their situation through data, proven practices, and community feedback. This allows them to design a homelessness response system that helps people thrive.

Continue Reading
Property Inspect is your own personalized platform for effective property management, facility management, inspections and compliance.
Property Inspect is your own personalized platform for effective property management, facility management, inspections and compliance.

Both programs are adding Property Inspects Software to their (HCV) Housing Choice Voucher program. The housing choice voucher program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants can find housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. A requirement in the HCV program is a Housing Quality Standards (HQS) Report. HQS defines "standard housing" and establishes the minimum criteria for the health and safety of program participants. Current HQS regulations consist of 13 key aspects of housing quality, performance requirements, and acceptability criteria to meet each performance requirement. Standardized inspections of properties also assist in quickly identifying compliance and safety issues that could put incoming tenants at risk.

"To say we are honored to have the opportunity to be part of this incredible initiative to end homelessness in Tennessee and Florida is an understatement. We have long believed that technology like ours can play a foundational role in solving the issue of homelessness." Says Ray Costello, of Property Inspect.

Property Inspect is an APP and web-based inspection software platform that helps municipalities, multifamily, and property managers document and create workflows and standardized reports that include comments, photos, and videos.

CONTACT: Raymond Costello, [email protected] 

SOURCE Property Inspect

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.