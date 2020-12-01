Property Management Giant Encourages the Spirit of Giving Thanks and Giving Back

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Management Group (AMG), a subsidiary of The Klotz Group of Companies specializing in property management, collected over 10,000 pounds of food in its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Contest, benefitting the Northeast Florida community during the holidays.

AMG manages multifamily properties across Northeast Florida and the rest of the Southeast region of the United States. Over 16,000 Florida residents joined the staff of AMG in giving back to the community. With the properties unable to host their usual in-person community events due to COVID-19, AMG created the contest as a way to ignite comradery and friendly competition among its residents during these unprecedented times. AMG is responsible for keeping a roof over the head of thousands of people, so it is the company's duty to help those neighbors in need, especially during the holiday season, explained Mark Fry, president of AMG.

"Here at AMG, we believe in giving back to the surrounding neighborhoods, while also fostering a sense of community among our residents at our own multifamily properties," Fry said.

The donations, which consisted of canned goods and other non-perishable food items, were donated to Feeding Northeast Florida, Beaches Emergency Assistance Management (BEAM) and Saint John's Catholic Church — all organizations aiming to eliminate hunger in the area.

"AMG is more than just a property management company," said Jeff Klotz, CEO of The Klotz Group of Companies. "We are in the business of taking care of people and impacting lives, so we strive to do what we can to make a positive difference — in our own communities and beyond."

About American Management Group: American Management Group's mission is to be the best property management company in the industry. Historically managing up to 40,000 multifamily units with a value of over $4 billion, AMG's processes and people have set the company apart from competitors since its inception over 25 years ago. Learn more at americanmgmt.net .

About The Klotz Group of Companies: The Klotz Group of Companies, LLC is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment platform serving as the parent company for operating subsidiaries, investment partnerships, funds and ventures. Founded in 1995 by Jeff Klotz, the company's investments have included 125,000 apartment units, 42 developments and numerous other projects in e-commerce, healthcare, printing, manufacturing and marketing. Currently The Klotz Company provides apartment homes to thousands of residents in Northeast Florida. Learn more at theklotzcompanies.com .

