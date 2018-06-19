Property Management Inc. Adds 26 New Franchise Locations in First Half of 2018

LEHI, Utah, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no slowdown in sight for franchisor Property Management Inc. (PMI) as owners and employees of 26 new PMI franchise locations completed the PMI training program in the first half of the year. The PMI property management training program centers on PMI's proven system that gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to successfully operate and grow their own property management business.

Property Management Inc.

"The strength of the PMI network comes from giving property managers a strong foundation that allows them to adapt to serve the needs of their local markets," said Randall Henderson, PMI Executive Director of Training. "The combination of franchise support and flexibility makes our franchises stronger and has contributed greatly to PMI's growth. We provide the best training and support possible to our new franchisees and make sure they have the tools they need to bring the best value to property owners."

PMI's training curriculum aids both new and experienced property managers in operating and growing a property management business. Attendees complete a full schedule of online training courses including one-on-one weekly phone calls followed by a week-long in-person training workshop at PMI corporate headquarters. The coursework focuses on essential business topics including sales, marketing, and software use. Once an owner has completed training, they are ready to open the doors to their PMI property management franchise and begin offering services to their community. PMI continues to grow its network of professional property managers across the country from coast to coast. See a current list of locations here.

PMI's 4 Pillar business model gives franchisees the chance to offer multiple types of property management services, with residential, commercial, association and vacation rental programs in place.

About Property Management Inc.

Property Management Inc. is a property management and real estate services company providing leading-edge technology, training, systems, and support to more than 200 franchises. The PMI network manages more than $7 billion in assets globally and is recognized as a leading property management franchise. Its innovative franchise program provides the only platform that unifies the four pillars of property management: residential, commercial, association, and vacation. PMI is named on the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as "Best in Category" winner for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, PMI is ranked as one of the Top 100 Global Franchises in 2017 by Franchise Direct. For more information, please visit www.propertymanagementinc.com.

Media Contact: Cassie James, Property Management Inc.

196011@email4pr.com

385.455.4151

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/property-management-inc-adds-26-new-franchise-locations-in-first-half-of-2018-300667888.html

SOURCE Property Management Inc.