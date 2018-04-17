Property Management Inc. Enters The Vacation Rental Space With Launch of PMI Travel

LEHI, Utah, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative property management franchise, Property Management Inc. (PMI), announces the launch of its vacation rental platform and short-term rental booking website PMI Travel. The addition of vacation rental management to its existing residential, commercial and association management platforms creates a unique opportunity for PMI franchise owners to tap into an additional market. The vacation rental platform will deliver PMI property managers the tools, systems and support needed to provide short-term rental management, from booking to checkout.

"With our powerful network of property managers, PMI is uniquely qualified to implement a branded quality of service to vacation property owners and travelers," said Brian Birdy, PMI Vice-President. "Through PMI Travel, our skilled property management will provide efficient and effective short-term rental management throughout the United States, and internationally." Billy O' Sullivan, PMI Director of Vacation Rental Management added, "When you're dealing with vacation rentals, there's nothing as valuable as a human touch. At PMI Travel, our boots-on-the-ground property managers are always available to meet travelers' every need and their local expertise creates the extraordinary experience vacationers are seeking."

PMI vacation rental platform supports all types of short-term rentals in any area or market, not just vacation homes in resort towns, making it practical and accessible for property managers throughout the PMI network to use. "The power of PMI Travel is cross-pollination," said PMI President Steve Hart. "Some properties perform better as short-term rentals than long-term living spaces and vice versa, and with the opportunity to manage short-term rentals, PMI's residential and association managers will be able to give property owners the best return on their investment, even if that means converting their property to a vacation rental."

Property Management Inc. is a property management and real estate services company providing leading-edge technology, training, systems and support to more than 200 franchises. The PMI network manages more than $5 billion in assets globally and is recognized as a leading property management franchise. Its innovative franchise program provides the only platform that unifies the four pillars of property management: residential, commercial, association, and vacation. PMI is currently named on the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as "Best in Category" winner for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, PMI is ranked as one of the Top 100 Global Franchises in 2017 by Franchise Direct. For more information, please visit www.propertymanagementinc.com.

