MIAMI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Inc. (PMI), the largest property management franchisor in the world with over 400 offices, announces today their strategic partnership with Blanket, the first-of-its-kind Agentic Owner Experience Platform for residential property managers.

This partnership capitalizes on a major strategic opportunity by facilitating the productization of performance management services across PMI's residential management offices.

Property Management Inc. partners with Blanket

Why Now?

For decades, residential property management has competed on one primary axis: price. The most competitive firms offered the same services as everyone else, but for less. This created a "race to the bottom," where differentiation and growth depended on lower fees.

This strategy worked, but today, the downstream effects can't be ignored. As margins shrank, so did the ability to deliver exceptional service. Teams became overextended, employee turnover increased, any investment in service focused on tenants, and the owner experience became an afterthought.

In this environment, client retention emerged as a defining challenge. The dramatic impacts of owner churn on people, process, and profits make it clear that competing on price is no longer a viable strategy.

The Future of Residential Property Management

Recent data shows that 98% of residential properties are owned by mom-and-pop investors with 1-5 properties. Most have low financial acumen and little-to-no real estate experience. Many are accidental landlords, or amateur investors, who don't have a professional asset manager by their side to guide them through their ownership journey.

Yet these single-family and small multifamily owners, the owners that need it most, are the only ones without an established asset management function. Commercial, industrial, and large multifamily investors all have access to professional asset managers through REITs or syndications who earn their fees through optimization. This means millions of mom-and-pop investors are essentially flying blind. They're making financial decisions that impact the most valuable asset they will likely ever own without the help of a professional, trusted advisor.

This is a significant service gap that property managers are uniquely positioned to fill, given their long-term alignment with the performance and well-being of the assets they manage. Filling this gap is the greatest opportunity of the coming decades in the residential management industry. The 2026 PM Trends Report found that asset management is the number one service respondents are willing to pay more for at 51% – and demand will only increase. By stepping into a more strategic, advisory role, firms can help their clients build generational wealth that leaves a lasting legacy, and a stable financial future for their families.

To capitalize on this opportunity, property managers must begin a race to the top and differentiate on value. That means embracing and monetizing the advisory role many already fill, and building the operational strength to consistently deliver service that goes beyond baseline expectations, and generates greater ROI for owner-clients. Organizations like PMI deserve recognition for leading this shift and accepting the fiduciary responsibility to guide owners toward greater security and long-term success.

The Future of Property Management Inc.

PMI is proud and excited to announce it is implementing Blanket's Agentic Owner Experience Platform across all residential management offices. Doing so will help position PMI as the premier property management brand for the single-family and small multifamily markets. By stepping up as their trusted performance manager, PMI is opening doors to a better life for millions of Americans who can now feel confident in their pursuit of a stable financial future through residential investing.

"Property owners today expect more than basic management," said James Philipps, Executive Director of Residential and Commercial at PMI. "Our partnership with Blanket allows us to equip our franchise network with cutting-edge tools that enhance transparency, improve communication, and ultimately drive stronger financial performance for our clients."

"Owner experience management is a new and exciting frontier in the residential property management industry that promises to help firms close more doors, improve retention, and generate more revenue per door," said Lior Abramovich, co-founder and CEO of Blanket. "PMI proves they are a market leader by breaking this new ground and showing the rest of the industry what the future of property management looks like."

About PMI

PMI is a leading property management franchisor with over 400 independently owned and operated locations across the United States. PMI provides industry-leading systems, technology, and training that empowers local franchise owners to deliver consistent, professional service across all property management sectors—including residential, commercial, association, multifamily, and short-term rentals.

Contact PMI:

801-407-1301

[email protected]

About Blanket

Blanket is an agentic Owner Experience Platform for Residential Property Managers, backed by leading venture capital firms that have invested in companies such as Uber, Netflix, Stripe, and more. Blanket's mission is to help property managers acquire, retain, and grow their client base, and currently supports over $30B in Assets Under Management on its platform. Blanket is also the youngest company in history to win the Affiliate of The Year award by NARPM, the National Association of Residential Property Managers.

Contact Blanket:

Lior Abramovich

Co-founder & CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Blanket Partners, Inc.