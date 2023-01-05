Property management market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 05, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global property management market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
For more insights on market size, request a sample report
The global property management market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others) and deployment (cloud-based and on-premise).
- The construction and real estate segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing investments in smart city projects and smart parking infrastructure as well as the rising investments in the development of commercial areas and commercial areas will drive the growth of this segment.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global property management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global property management market.
- North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing investment in smart city infrastructure, increasing investment in the retail sector, and urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the penetration of major vendors such as AppFolio Inc., London Computer Systems, and Entrata Inc. supports the growth of the property management market in North America.
Key factor driving market growth
- The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings is driving the market's growth.
- These regulations have been imposed due to rising security concerns about data security and physical security and differ in each country.
- Property managers or real estate agents should be aware of the industrial and government regulations related to property listings.
- Thus, the global property management market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the need to adhere to different regulations.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Smart contracts based on the blockchain ecosystem are a trend in the market.
- Blockchain enables digital information to be shared across a network and makes transactions and information exchange fast and secure.
- Real estate tokenization allows certain assets to be converted into tokens that can be transferred safely between contracting parties.
- In addition, several landlords accept rent and pay taxes with bitcoins.
- Thus, the integration of property management software with blockchain will propel the growth of the property management market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies is challenging market growth.
- Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, and machine learning are being used in the market.
- However, the right skills and expertise are needed to understand these technologies.
- Thus, changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies are expected to impede the global property management market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this property management market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the property management market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the property management market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the property management market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Property Management Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The property management software (PMS) market size is expected to increase by USD 610.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%. This report extensively segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The hotel and hospitality management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,176.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (business hotels, heritage and boutique hotels, and resorts and spas), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Property Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
156
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 49.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
1.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, CBRE Group Inc., Ciirus Inc., Digital Arbitrage Ltd., Ezee Technosys Pvt. Ltd., Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd., InnKey PMS, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Frontdesk Anywhere Inc., InnQuest Software, Northwind Commercial Real Estate, and Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 10: Parent market
Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 13: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global property management market 2017 - 2021
Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global property management market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
5.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
5.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
5.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
5.7 Market condition
Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
6.3 Construction and real estate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction and real estate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction and real estate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction and real estate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction and real estate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 38: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 40: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 41: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 42: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 44: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 45: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
6.6 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 63: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 64: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 65: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 66: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
11.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
11.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
12.3 CBRE Group Inc.
Exhibit 120: CBRE Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 121: CBRE Group Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 122: CBRE Group Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 123: CBRE Group Inc. - Segment focus
12.4 Digital Arbitrage Ltd.
Exhibit 124: Digital Arbitrage Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 125: Digital Arbitrage Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 126: Digital Arbitrage Ltd. - Key offerings
12.5 Frontdesk Anywhere Inc.
Exhibit 127: Frontdesk Anywhere Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 128: Frontdesk Anywhere Inc. - Product / Service
Exhibit 129: Frontdesk Anywhere Inc. - Key offerings
12.6 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
12.7 Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 135: Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 136: Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 137: Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
12.8 InnKey PMS
Exhibit 138: InnKey PMS - Overview
Exhibit 139: InnKey PMS - Product / Service
Exhibit 140: InnKey PMS - Key offerings
12.9 InnQuest Software
Exhibit 141: InnQuest Software - Overview
Exhibit 142: InnQuest Software - Product / Service
Exhibit 143: InnQuest Software - Key offerings
12.10 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
12.11 Koch Industries Inc.
Exhibit 149: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 150: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service
Exhibit 151: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 152: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings
12.12 Microsoft Corp.
Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
12.13 Micro Star International Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 158: Micro Star International Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 159: Micro Star International Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 160: Micro Star International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 161: Micro Star International Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12.14 Northwind Commercial Real Estate
Exhibit 162: Northwind Commercial Real Estate - Overview
Exhibit 163: Northwind Commercial Real Estate - Product / Service
Exhibit 164: Northwind Commercial Real Estate - Key offerings
12.15 Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
12.16 Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 170: Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 171: Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 172: Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
12.17 SAP SE
Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 175: SAP SE - Key news
Exhibit 176: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 177: SAP SE - Segment focus
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 181: Research methodology
Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 183: Information sources
13.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article