Property management market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global property management market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Property Management Market 2023-2027

Global property management market - Five forces

The global property management market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global property management market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global property management market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others) and deployment (cloud-based and on-premise).

The construction and real estate segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing investments in smart city projects and smart parking infrastructure as well as the rising investments in the development of commercial areas and commercial areas will drive the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global property management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global property management market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing investment in smart city infrastructure, increasing investment in the retail sector, and urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the penetration of major vendors such as AppFolio Inc., London Computer Systems, and Entrata Inc. supports the growth of the property management market in North America .

Global property management market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings is driving the market's growth.

is driving the market's growth. These regulations have been imposed due to rising security concerns about data security and physical security and differ in each country.

Property managers or real estate agents should be aware of the industrial and government regulations related to property listings.

Thus, the global property management market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the need to adhere to different regulations.

Leading trends influencing the market

Smart contracts based on the blockchain ecosystem are a trend in the market.

are a trend in the market. Blockchain enables digital information to be shared across a network and makes transactions and information exchange fast and secure.

Real estate tokenization allows certain assets to be converted into tokens that can be transferred safely between contracting parties.

In addition, several landlords accept rent and pay taxes with bitcoins.

Thus, the integration of property management software with blockchain will propel the growth of the property management market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, and machine learning are being used in the market.

However, the right skills and expertise are needed to understand these technologies.

Thus, changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies are expected to impede the global property management market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this property management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the property management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the property management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the property management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Property Management Market vendors

Property Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, CBRE Group Inc., Ciirus Inc., Digital Arbitrage Ltd., Ezee Technosys Pvt. Ltd., Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd., InnKey PMS, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Frontdesk Anywhere Inc., InnQuest Software, Northwind Commercial Real Estate, and Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

