PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS LLC. SELECTED AS MANAGING AGENT FOR THE CENTURY LUXURY HIGH-RISE CONDOMINIUM TOWER

Property Management Professionals LLC. partners with The Century, an iconic five-star luxury high-rise residential building located in Century City, Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC. (PMP) announces its latest strategic partnership with The Century, a five-star, full-service luxury high-rise residential building in the heart of Century City. The Century is one of the most recognized residential high-rise towers in Los Angeles, with condominium unit values ranging from $4,000,0000 to over $50,000,000. Originally constructed in 2019 by Related Companies, The Century was designed by Robert A.M Stern Architects, winner of the 2011 Driehaus Award.

"The Century is one of the most iconic and coveted luxury high-rise residential communities in all of Los Angeles, if not all of Southern California," says Brad Watson, PMP's President and CEO. "We are excited to welcome The Century to our PMP family and to elevate the residents' lifestyle experience by delivering our unique brand of extraordinary service and hospitality."

The Century is a gated, full-service, 42-story luxury high-rise tower located in the heart of Century City, with five-star resort amenities, including an outdoor pool with private cabanas, a state-of-the-art exercise facility, a common area movie theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a kids club, and an expansive outdoor garden with a dog park, outdoor fireplace, and sitting areas. PMP will employ an on-site staff of 27 full-time team members, including a General Manager, an Assistant General Manager, a Chief Building Engineer, and front desk staff.

"PMP's service-centric, hospitality-focused approach to community management aligns with the goals for our community and the needs of our residents." stated Scott Schwimer, Board President. "We look forward to partnering with PMP and working with their team to deliver the 5-star service our residents deserve and expect."

The Century is located at 1 Century City Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90067. The partnership commenced on April 1, 2024.

ABOUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS (PMP)

Property Management Professionals LLC. ("PMP") was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and innovative, value-added products and services that have come to define their organization. Over the past 15 years, PMP has grown to 11 full-service divisions in five States, while still focusing on their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a service-centric, boutique-style fashion in each of their submarkets. PMP's diverse and impressive portfolio of association clients ranges in size and product type from 3,000-unit master-planned single-family home communities to a 600-unit full-service high-rise association with food and beverage services and athletic facility components.

