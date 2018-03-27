Property Management Service Standards of Chinese Luxury Residents Explored by Sinobo Wanliu House

Over the past ten years, real estate investment in China has developed rapidly at a rate of 20% year-on-year, and the average annual growth of house prices reached 200% in some cities. In Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other first-tier cities in China, luxury houses with prices of over RMB10 million are everywhere. Take the capital city of Beijing as an example. The transaction data released by Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development shows that in 2017, a total of 2091 luxury houses with a unit price of more than RMB 80,000 per square meter were sold, and the average price per unit was RMB 17.57 million - a higher transaction volume of high-end residents than most of the world's international cities, including New York and Paris.

Most luxury houses were bought for self-occupation. In China, the proportion of self-occupation of top luxury houses is far greater than that of ordinary residential buildings. These first-class residential houses that are sold for tens of millions of yuan are situated in unique locations with gorgeous designs. However, the wealthy people who live in them want to enjoy a higher quality of life.

Driven by this demand, Sinobo Wanliu House began to work hard on innovation and improvement of their services. They published a series of property management service standards in Wanliu House by the end of March, which provided detailed and intimate services.

The 1200+ page specification contains more than 500 service items, nearly 300,000 words of-detailed standards and hundreds of forms. All services can be referred to related standards in this specification. These services extend into all aspects of people's lives, even those areas that they are not aware of, such as security. Security and risk management have always been the primary concern of high-end professionals. Every employee needs to undergo a detailed background check before being hired, and they also need to sign an NDA to protect homeowners' information. Sinobo Wanliu House even extends the security surveillance to the periphery of the community. In the periphery of the community, any long-standing personnel or vehicles need to be registered at the property management office. In addition, systematic first-aid training, including CPR, is provided for the homeowners before each national holiday to help them cope with emergencies.

Another example is that in the virus-prone seasons each year, air filtration systems will be cleaned in advance to minimize the intrusion of viruses. Public areas such as the lobby are sterilized according to hospital standards. This is to ensure the health and safety of the children who have lower immunity.

In order not to affect the community environment, Wanliu House has designed the garbage transfer station in the community to be surrounded by tiles on five sides to prevent odor leakage and equipped it with an air-conditioning cooling system and large amount of activated carbon to deodorize the garbage. In the summer, it is disinfected and sterilized every hour and is completely odorless and free from flies.

The property management service is defined as a "growable property management standard." "Growable" means that there is no ceiling, and attention is paid to discovering the potential needs of the owners.

In China, prior to Sinobo Wanliu House, some developers had tried to standardize the high-end property management services. However, most of them were unable to realize their plans for cost reasons. Some foreign property management service agencies like Savills and Golden Key have taken the lead in the industry by using standard high-end property management services, but it is obvious that China is in need of service content that is tailored to its own characteristics. Therefore, the comprehensive property management service standard created by Sinobo Wanliu House is of great significance to the development of high-end property management services in China.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/property-management-service-standards-of-chinese-luxury-residents-explored-by-sinobo-wanliu-house-300620326.html

SOURCE Wanliu House