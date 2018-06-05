Property Management Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Software Market: Overview

The property management software market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities, for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global property management software market's evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market and key indicators, integration challenges, and end-user adoption analysis and trends of market.Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors that are capable of changing the market scenario.



These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global property management software market.The market overview section also includes pricing model, which includes analysis of pay-per-unit, tiered pay-per transaction model offered by property management software vendors.



In addition, market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the property management software market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.



Global Property Management Software Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component into software (on premise and cloud-based) and services (system integration, training & support and consulting).Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial (retail spaces, office spaces, hotels and others), residential (multi-family housing/apartments, single family housing, and others).



In terms of end-user, the market is classified into housing association, property managers/agents, corporate occupiers, property investors, and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global property management software market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global property management software market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the property management software market.The comprehensive property management software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the property management software market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the property management software market and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes companies' strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section.



Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the property management software market.



This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the property management software market. It explains the various participants, including software & platform vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market.



Global Property Management Software Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the property management software market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Property Management Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global property management software market. Key players profiled in the property management software market include AppFolio, Inc., Arthur Online Ltd., Buildium, LLC, Chetu Inc., Convoyant LLC, CoreLogic, Entrata, Inc., First byte Solutions Ltd., London Computer Systems, Maintenance Connection, MRI Software, LLC, Property Boulevard, PropertyBoss Solutions, Qube Global Software, RealPage, Inc., Re-Leased Software Company Ltd., ResMan, Rockend Pty. Ltd., Rosmiman Software Corporation, Skyline Property Management, and Yardi Systems, Inc.



The global property management software market is segmented as below:



Global Property Management Software Market, by Component

Software

On Premise

Cloud

Services

System Integration

Training & Support

Consulting



Global Property Management Software Market, by End-user

Housing Association

Property Managers/ Agents

Corporate Occupiers

Property Investors

Others (Affordable Housing & Other Specialties)



Global Property Management Software Market, by Application

Commercial

Retail Spaces

Office Spaces

Hotels

Others (Airports, Seaports, etc.)

Residential

Multi-family Housing/ Apartments

Apartment Building (Low rise)

Apartment Tower (High rise)

Single Family Housing

Others (Student Housing, etc.)



Global Property Management Software Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



