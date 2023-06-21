Property Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 49.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing awareness of property management software and its benefits to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global property management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth. The regional growth is attributed to factors such as the growing investment in smart city infrastructure, increasing investment in the retail sector, and urbanization. Owing to the early adoption of technologies such as software-based services, the regional market is technologically mature. Hence, such factors drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Property Management Software Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Property Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the construction and real estate segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing investments in smart city projects and smart parking infrastructure, as well as the growing investments in the development of commercial areas and commercial areas. Furthermore, the demand for property management software is increasing in the region due to the need to accommodate a large number of workers who are moving from their hometowns to emerging cities in the APAC region. Thus, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Property Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings notably drive PMS Market growth. Owing to the rising security concerns regarding data security and physical security, several regulations need to be met before a real estate deal is closed.

Furthermore, various rental and leasing laws are made compulsory by state governments, local authorities, and commissions. Hence, with the adherence of property management to industry and government regulations for property listings, the global property management market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Smart contracts based on the blockchain ecosystem are an emerging trend in the PMS Market. It allows digital information to be shared across a network, and the technology makes transactions and information exchange faster and more secure. Furthermore, the most visible future trends in the real estate industry for startup companies is real estate tokenization.

Several landlords accept rent and pay taxes with bitcoins. For instance, Ohio recently became the first state to accept Bitcoin as a form of taxation. Hence, the integration of property management software with blockchain makes the software more secure, which in turn propels the growth of the property management market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies may hinder market growth. Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, and machine learning, which can increase customer satisfaction are being introduced in the market. This is used because it involves the customer in the management process as well as to help decrease the time taken to solve various problems, keeping the customer well informed.

But the right skills and expertise are required to understand and use such advanced technologies. Instead of the help of experts who have hands-on experience in such technologies, property managers will not be able to utilize the technologies efficiently. Hence, the changing skill requirements for the adoption of emerging technologies are expected to negatively affect the global property management market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Property Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Property Management Software Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Property Management Software Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Property Management Software Market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Property Management Software Market vendors

Related Reports:

The physical intellectual property market size is expected to increase by USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers physical intellectual property market segmentation by application (mobile computing devices, consumer electronic devices, automotive, industrial automation, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing complexity of ics is notably driving the physical intellectual property market growth.

The property and casualty insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 676.06 million.This property and casualty insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (direct business, agents, banks, and others), product type (fire insurance, motor insurance, marine insurance, aviation insurance, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The digitalization of the insurance industry is notably driving market growth.

Property Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,070.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accruent, AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., Hemlane Inc., LCS, MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Property Boulevard Inc., Property Matrix, Property Vista Software Inc., Quicken Inc., RealPage Inc., Rentec Direct, ResMan LLC, TenantCloud LLC, TOPS Software LLC, and Yardi Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

