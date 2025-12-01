PROPERTY MELD AND RENTVINE ANNOUNCE INTEGRATION TO TRANSFORM MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the undisputed leader in property maintenance operations, and Rentvine, the modern, high-performance property management platform, today announced a new integration engineered to reset industry expectations. This partnership doesn't just connect two systems, it fundamentally upgrades how property managers execute, measure, and scale maintenance operations.

Rentvine users can tap directly into Property Meld's machine intelligence, powered by granular maintenance data collection through activities and behavior, to turn their operation into a performance engine. The integration creates a dedicated maintenance control center with real-time insights, operational scorecards, and intelligent automation, all while pushing complete accounting data straight into Rentvine so financial teams never miss a beat.

"The leading property maintenance operations platform is connecting with another world-class property accounting platform. Property Meld and Rentvine both share the purpose in maximizing NOI of property management," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "This integration has been a long-standing request from many of our mutual customers, and we're happy to deliver."

Across the industry, property managers have been demanding more than fragmented tools and gut-based decision-making. The integration answers that need with sharper operational visibility, smarter automation, and insights that can't be found anywhere else. Operations teams gain a machine-intelligent command center, while accounting teams stay exactly where they want to be: inside Rentvine with clean, synchronized data flowing in automatically. It's a unified, strategic advantage that merges clarity, speed, and accuracy in a way the industry has long needed but never had.

"Pairing Rentvine with Property Meld gives today's property managers access to the most modern technology and highest-quality data to truly serve owners and residents," Randall Henderson, VP of Partnerships of Rentvine shared. "Ray (Hespen) and the Property Meld team built a powerful integration with Rentvine, raising the bar for today's property manager. Meld continues to lead the industry by empowering property managers with superior maintenance data and insights. Incorporating those insights and workflows into Rentvine is a game changer that allows managers to stand out from their peers, especially when compared to self-managers."

The Property Meld and Rentvine integration is officially live, redefining what maintenance excellence looks like for forward-thinking property management companies.

Visit www.propertymeld.com or www.rentvine.com for more information.

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a property maintenance operations platform designed to automate and optimize maintenance coordination, improving efficiency and communication while reducing repair turnaround times. By providing real-time insights and workflow automation, Property Meld empowers property managers to deliver a superior maintenance experience.

About Rentvine

Rentvine leverages a modern and robust technology stack designed to offer scalable, secure, and efficient property management solutions. Rentvine's technology architecture is built to support rapid development and deployment, ensuring that property managers can quickly adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the property management industry.

