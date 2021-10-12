Property Meld Expands its Relationship with HomeRiver Group to Cover More Than 27,000 Homes Under Management

Oct 12, 2021, 08:00 ET
RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld announced today that it has expanded its relationship with HomeRiver Group, the nation's largest provider of third-party property management services for single-family and small multifamily properties, with over 27,000 properties under management in 28 states.
"Deepening our relationship with HomeRiver Group is yet another great example of an industry that's moving forward. We know that the renter experience is critical, but so is maximizing the NOI for HRG's customers... and maintenance is one of the greatest levers to do that," said Ray Hespen," CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "We are excited to partner with HRG to make meaningful movement in the realm of property maintenance."
"Expanding the application of Property Meld's state-of-the-art technology across our national platform will further enhance communication, efficiency, and oversight within our already exceptional internally and externally performed maintenance, turn and rehab operations," said Matt Robbins, Senior Vice President of Operations for HomeRiver Group.
