PROPERTY MELD PARTNERS WITH NORTHPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT

News provided by

Property Meld

25 Sep, 2023, 15:15 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading residential property maintenance software company, announced today that it is partnering with Northpoint Asset Management, a national Real Estate Management Company providing services to $5.5 billion in real estate assets nationwide.  Northpoint manages residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including retail landlords and some of the world's largest institutional investors. The partnership with Property Meld is crucial to expanding as an industry powerhouse. 

Continue Reading
Northpoint Asset Management
Northpoint Asset Management

"We are excited to push the needle alongside Northpoint Asset Management. Maintenance is incredibly complex, and a data-driven strategy that drives exceptional executions is necessary to stand out as a leader in the industry," says Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld.

"We recognize the opportunity to increase NOI for our clients and investors through some of the newest maintenance innovations that Property Meld is delivering.  Producing higher outcomes for our clients will continue to put Northpoint ahead of the competition, and we're incredibly excited to help steer our industry to higher standards and toolsets," Adam Haleck, President at Northpoint Asset Management.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld
Phone: (605) 431-0265  
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld

Also from this source

PROPERTY MELD WELCOMES OVER 200 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS TO RAPID CITY FOR THE 2023 PROPERTY MAINTENANCE SUMMIT

PROPERTY MELD HIRES NEW VP OF ENGINEERING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.