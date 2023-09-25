PROPERTY MELD PARTNERS WITH NORTHPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading residential property maintenance software company, announced today that it is partnering with Northpoint Asset Management, a national Real Estate Management Company providing services to $5.5 billion in real estate assets nationwide. Northpoint manages residential real estate for thousands of clients across the US, including retail landlords and some of the world's largest institutional investors. The partnership with Property Meld is crucial to expanding as an industry powerhouse.

"We are excited to push the needle alongside Northpoint Asset Management. Maintenance is incredibly complex, and a data-driven strategy that drives exceptional executions is necessary to stand out as a leader in the industry," says Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld.

"We recognize the opportunity to increase NOI for our clients and investors through some of the newest maintenance innovations that Property Meld is delivering. Producing higher outcomes for our clients will continue to put Northpoint ahead of the competition, and we're incredibly excited to help steer our industry to higher standards and toolsets," Adam Haleck, President at Northpoint Asset Management.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld