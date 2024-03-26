PROPERTY MELD REVOLUTIONIZES VENDOR RELATIONSHIPS WITH VENDOR NEXUS PROGRAM

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, leading property management maintenance software in the property management industry, is proud to announce the launch of Vendor Nexus, designed to assist property managers in finding quality vendors while improving real-time technological connectivity.

The new program, one of the first of its kind in the industry, is expected to be a long-term project aimed at addressing the challenges and frustrations property managers face when sourcing great vendors that specifically meet the needs of their organization.

Initially focusing on widely utilized vendor partners, the inaugural group assists property management firms in primary markets. These Vendor Nexus partners include Task Easy by WorkWave, Lula, Blue Chip Maintenance, DRC Maintenance, ZVN Properties Inc, and The Appliance Repair Professional.

"It's imperative that property managers have access to top-notch vendors who can deliver exceptional service at competitive prices," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "We're really excited to getting this off the ground, and even more excited about where it will go."

The program's early launch aims to establish momentum and validating resources for its continued expansion. By leveraging technology and innovative strategies, Property Meld aims to transform the way property managers and vendors connect and collaborate.

"We're taking this fresh approach to addressing one of the biggest challenges property managers face - finding reliable vendors," added Hespen. "Our goal with this program is to create a platform that facilitates seamless connections between property managers and vendors, ultimately enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of property management operations."

Property Meld is excited to partner with some of the largest and most reputable brands in the industry to kick off this transformative project. With a focus on quality, affordability, and accessibility, the program promises to revolutionize the vendor selection process for property managers across the board.

"I have been working with Blue Chip Maintenance since 2021 and they have always been on top of things. We then onboarded with Property Meld and it took our vendor relations to the next level," says Matt Nicklin Managing Broker at OneSource Real Estate a joint customer of Property Meld and Blue Chip Maintenance. "We could dispatch maintenance requests to vendors faster, get appointments scheduled faster, and ultimately get the issue resolved at a much more rapid pace. Communication and scheduling become much easier with the help of Property Meld for all vendors that we work with. All of this lead to a much better tenant experience which keeps our renewal rates high."

Founded in 2015, Property Meld is a stand-alone maintenance software platform for property management companies to optimize their maintenance process. Property management companies experience maintenance scheduling, communication, coordination, billing, and oversight friction. In response, Property Meld provides a solution that significantly reduces maintenance costs and increases satisfaction for all stakeholders in the maintenance process. Learn more at www.propertymeld.com

