PROPERTY MELD WELCOMES OVER 200 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS TO RAPID CITY FOR THE 2023 PROPERTY MAINTENANCE SUMMIT

Sept. 12, 2023

Property Meld

12 Sep, 2023, 15:45 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading property management maintenance software platform, announces the launch of the 2023 Property Maintenance Summit in Rapid City, South Dakota, September 13-15. The annual event will bring over 200 property management professionals from across the country to the home of Property Meld's headquarters for three days of networking, education, and certificate classes.

Speakers and attendees include property management professionals from the nation's leading companies, including HomeRiver Group, PURE Property Management, Mynd, and Excalibur Homes. Mike Holmes from HGTV's television show Holmes on Homes will take the stage Wednesday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. with a keynote presentation.

Property Meld launched the first Property Maintenance Summit in 2021 to create an educational event for its customer base that solely addresses the property management industry's greatest challenge and least optimized opportunity: property maintenance. With record-breaking return participants, and surging popularity, Property Meld opened the event beyond its customer base.

"As stronger data-driven ties are created between maintenance performance and investor retention, we are working hard to take the incredibly complex world of maintenance and create exceptional outcomes," says Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "In the next 5 years, we expect an acceleration of maintenance execution and performance. Our customers are working with us to ensure that they are leading in the industry in this aspect, and we're excited they're allowing us to keep pushing the needle alongside them."

The Box Elder Event Center will host this year's summit. Attendees can continue to improve operational metrics based on the Ladder of Maintenance Excellence, gain certifications for some of the most challenging maintenance roles, get an exclusive look into Property Meld's product roadmap, and collaborate with property management professionals nationwide. 

"The biggest and most impactful changes we've made in our maintenance department have resulted from the past two Property Meld Property Maintenance Summits." Scott Freer, Senior Maintenance Director, RPM Richmond Metro. "The property management industry has been waiting for a conference dedicated to the topic with the greatest impact on our business's bottom line."  

More information about the Property Meld Maintenance Summit can be found at https://pmusersummit.com.

About Property Meld

Founded in 2015, Property Meld is a stand-alone maintenance software platform for property management companies to optimize their maintenance process. Property management companies experience maintenance scheduling, communication, coordination, billing, and oversight friction. In response, Property Meld provides a solution that significantly reduces maintenance costs and increases satisfaction for all stakeholders in the maintenance process.  Learn more at www.ProeprtyMeld.com.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld  
Phone: (605) 431-0265  
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Property Meld

