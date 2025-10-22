Property Sellwise Taps Franchise FastLane to Drive Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Leading Franchise Development Company to Help Accelerate Real Estate Franchisor's Nationwide Expansion

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. housing market value at nearly $50 trillion , Property Sellwise is partnering with Franchise FastLane to accelerate its proven system, driving community impact by revitalizing properties and fueling entrepreneurial growth. By aligning with Franchise FastLane, a leading franchise development firm trusted by emerging brands, Property Sellwise is positioned to share its value-driven approach with investors across the country, offering a rare blend of profitability and purpose in real estate.

About Property Sellwise:

Bryan Martineau started Utah House Buyers in 2017 and then founded Property Sellwise in 2023 with the vision to franchise.

started Utah House Buyers in 2017 and then founded Property Sellwise in 2023 with the vision to franchise. After looking into real estate wholesaling , Martineau decided to create a company that was built on a foundation of experience and empathy, and with a clear mission: to bring professionalism and integrity to the industry. With nearly 1,000 deals under his belt, he developed a transparent, service-first model that truly aimed at helping people.

, Martineau decided to create a company that was built on a foundation of experience and and with a clear mission: to bring and to the industry. With nearly 1,000 deals under his belt, he developed a transparent, service-first model that truly aimed at helping people. In 2023, the Property Sellwise team became a trio with the addition of Brandy Hoffman and Brenon Bollwinkel who worked to turn the model into something that could expand outside of Utah. Brandy Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer: Hoffman has more than 19 years of experience managing businesses with a specialty in streamlining operations. Brenon Bollwinkel, Home Buying Specialist: Bollwinkel got his start in the real estate industry in 2018. Today he assists homeowners in finding innovative solutions to sell their properties. His business acumen is unmatched in doing right by homeowners .

and who worked to turn the model into something that could expand outside of Utah. Together the trio have created a unique model that leads with ethics and core values at its helm.

"At Property Sellwise, the three of us have always prioritized our mission to bring transparency and integrity into real estate," said Bryan Martineau, the founder and CEO of Property Sellwise. "By partnering with Franchise FastLane, we are able now able to share a proven system that not only creates opportunities for investors but also provides real solutions for homeowners. This next chapter allows us to scale our values-driven approach nationwide."

Franchise FastLane is intentional about the brands it adds to its portfolio. Before partnering with any franchise, its executives evaluate several criteria, such as its value proposition, key differentiators from its competitors, unit economics and marketplace conditions. With Property Sellwise, the alignment was clear: proven systems, recurring revenue streams, strong validation, and a leadership team with thousands of successful transactions to their name.

"With strong ethics, clear competitive advantage, and leaders who are passionate about their mission, Property Sellwise is the exact kind of brand we look for," said Tim Koch, President & COO of Franchise FastLane. "We're thrilled to help Bryan, Brandy, and Brenon bring this concept to markets across the country, and we believe franchisees will not only see the opportunity for meaningful recurring revenue and cash flow, but also the chance to build lasting wealth."

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive franchise development support, empowering partners through every stage of growth. Their services include territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through their proprietary tech stack, and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach ensures that franchisors are equipped with the tools, systems, and strategies needed to accelerate expansion effectively and efficiently.

All partners also have access to Franchise Fastlane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 9,000 franchise units and placed over 3,600 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Since launching, Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 14 brands via its CarPool program. CarPool is FastLane's coaching and administrative support service designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program can utilize FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About Property Sellwise:

Property Sellwise is a real estate investment company based out of Utah. The company's innovative franchise model provides seasoned and aspiring real estate investors with a cost-effective, comprehensive system to launch and grow their own business, supported by a robust team of real estate experts, industry-leading training, and a suite of resources. Learn more about Property Sellwise by visiting our website at franchise.propertysellwise.com

