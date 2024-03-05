Property Tax Lender Johnson & Starr Adds New Lender to Syndicated Credit Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based property tax lender Johnson & Starr announced a new upsized Credit Facility. This upsize includes a new syndicated bank joining the facility.

Nikolaos Stavros, CEO of Johnson & Starr, commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome a new lender to our Credit Facility. This additional credit availability will allow us to strengthen and sustain our ongoing growth strategy."

Johnson & Starr expects to use the expanded Credit Facility to support their ongoing efforts to assist Texas homeowners who are at risk of foreclosure by providing flexible property tax solutions.

"Texas property taxes are some of the highest in the nation, and with the addition of late fees and penalties of almost 50% in the first year of delinquency, many Texans are struggling to pay their property taxes," said Nikolaos Stavros, CEO. "The increase in our credit facility aids our mission of keeping Texans in their homes."

Johnson & Starr plans to continue expanding throughout Texas via direct lending, acquisition of existing lenders, and purchases of existing loan portfolios. The company's philosophy of doing what is right for the customer using innovative approaches extends to partners as well, and company leadership welcomes conversations about partnership opportunities. For more information, please contact Nik Stavros at (737) 295-4316.

About Johnson & Starr

Johnson & Starr proudly serves Texas and Texans by providing property tax loans that save homes. The Austin-based company offers property owners fair, flexible, and easy-to-understand loans that relieve the stress of burdensome past-due property tax bills. Johnson & Starr is dedicated to Texas homeowners and provides services to a variety of commercial property tax clients as well. Founded by experienced property tax experts with a passion for providing peace of mind, Johnson & Starr brings personalized service and compassion to the market. Johnson & Starr is regulated by the state of Texas.



Media Contact: Nikolaos Stavros, CEO

(737) 295-4316

[email protected]

http://www.johnsonandstarr.com

SOURCE Johnson & Starr