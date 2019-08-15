Property Tax Reform Benefits Keyrenter North Dallas Property Management Landlords

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collin County is one of the top markets for real estate investment in the state of Texas, despite it having one of the highest property tax rates in the nation. Thanks in part to the recent tax reform law, clients of Keyrenter North Dallas Property Management are poised to see higher returns than usual on their real estate investment.

After bursting onto the scene in 2014, Keyrenter has become a disrupter of the property management industry and the brand of choice for single family home investors. Texas is home to several of Keyrenter's top producing franchisees. Some people attribute their growth to its service-based culture that puts clients first. Others say it's the individual people at Keyrenter who really make the difference.

David Triebel, a native Texan and successful COO, acquired serious skills in sales, marketing and operations prior to opening Keyrenter North Dallas . And beneath all his knowledge and expertise lies a downright likable, good guy. On the rare occasion he's not working, you'll probably find him in the mountains fishing with his twin sons.

You can't help but wonder why Dave would leave corporate America behind to become a professional property manager. "It was really my passion for real estate that piqued my interest," he said. "But statistically, it was almost a no-brainer. Population growth and a robust Texas economy are driving demand for rental housing in North Dallas. According to Zillow data, property values and rent rates in the Dallas market have increased for the past seven years. Landlord friendly laws also make rental property a great investment tool.

"I chose to align myself with Keyrenter because of the resource-rich services realized by franchisees," said Dave. "As a franchisor, they've spent well over a decade developing systems and proactive processes. That experience enables us to identify and avoid issues that could cost our clients thousands of dollars. One example is our 14-point tenant screening process. It includes proof of renter liability insurance, pet screening, verification and registration of service animals, and much more. It's the little things that make a big difference for our clients."

To schedule a call with Dave, visit Keyrenter North Dallas Property Management and request a comprehensive analysis of your rental property.

SOURCE Keyrenter

Related Links

https://Keyrenter.com

