Propertybase Launches Transaction Intelligence Platform

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its new, unified brand and an accelerated year of software acquisitions, including lead generation platform BoldLeads and transaction management system BackAgent , Propertybase announces the release of its next-generation brokerage operating system. Combining the intelligence of its award-winning Propertybase CRM with the power of BackAgent's transaction management engine, the new platform provides brokerages and teams of all sizes the automation and visibility to convert more leads and close more deals with less effort.

The Propertybase real estate platform - which now includes native tools for buyer and seller lead-generation, award-winning IDX websites, listing management, customer relationship management (CRM), digital and print marketing, intranet, and compliance-driven transaction management - eliminates the typical silos between CRM and transaction management to provide unified lead-to-close workflows and a centralized reporting engine. The new reports and dashboards are available across the desktop and mobile apps.

This full and complete view of the brokerage will enable all staff members to have a much more accurate picture of how their business is performing, and where it's falling short with key performance indicators such as projected Volume and Gross Commissionable Income (GCI).

The new integrated release includes:

One-click transaction creation with compliance-driven workflows

Centralized CRM and transaction data warehouse

Customizable dashboards and data visualization for quick, powerful insights

Data-level permissions to provide the right data to the right people

Automated historical data import for trending and predictive analytics

Embedded e-Signature capabilities to efficiently share, execute, and track documents

New transaction API for flexible access by brokerages and 3rd party developers

"The brokerage of the future will rely heavily on data and predictive analytics to stay relevant and grow," said Tim Fessenden, President of Propertybase. "This new release of the product provides real-time insights to forecast historical and future performance, track commissions, identify coaching opportunities, and tie campaign sources to revenue, among others."

About Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global cloud platform for real estate brokerages and teams looking to showcase their brand and drive more business through extraordinary digital experiences, collaboration and automation. The Propertybase platform includes lead generation, IDX-integrated luxury websites, the leading real estate CRM built on Salesforce™, and intelligent transaction management and back-office tools. Our software powers over 200,000 users at 1,500+ real estate businesses in 60 countries worldwide, including Hawai'i Life, Red Oak Realty, Harry Norman REALTORS®, Surterre Properties, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, Jack Conway REALTOR®, and Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. The company is funded by Providence Equity. For more information, visit www.propertybase.com .

Salesforce™ is a trademark of Salesforce.com, inc., and is used here with permission.

