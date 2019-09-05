Propertybase Partners with API Nation to Further Software Integrations

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propertybase , a leading global real estate platform, announced today a partnership with the software integration experts at API Nation . The move continues Propertybase's already established commitment to providing the industry and its more than 2,000 brokerages with fully-integrated software that simplifies the business of real estate - eliminating the technology silos that so many brokerages and agents face.

With an abundance of connected applications and built-in workflows, API Nation is real estate's only purpose-built integration solution.

API Nation

"Propertybase is already one of the most robust and widely used platforms on the market and we're thrilled to partner with API Nation to further our integrations," stated Rocky Rankin, Senior Director Product Management. "This opportunity is advantageous for our customers to sync their favorite software with our open API and bridge technological inefficiencies."

The partnership guarantees that Propertybase third-party applications will be effectively supported and deployed; while affording Propertybase the freedom to expand and optimize their already wide-array of core product features. The first major integration phase will kick off this month to ensure seamless compatibility with Quickbooks®, Google™ contacts, Google Calendar™ and Gmail™.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Propertybase and providing their clients with robust integrations at the push of a button," said Michael Davidovich, CEO, API Nation. "Our teams share the belief that real estate brokers, agents, and consumers thrive by working in completely connected and tightly integrated systems, making this partnership a perfect match."

About Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global cloud platform for real estate brokerages and teams looking to showcase their brand and drive more business through extraordinary digital experiences, collaboration and automation. The Propertybase platform includes lead generation, IDX-integrated luxury websites, the leading real estate CRM built on Salesforce™, and intelligent transaction management and back-office tools. Our software powers over 200,000 users at 2,000+ real estate businesses in 60 countries worldwide, including Hawai'i Life, Red Oak Realty, Harry Norman REALTORS®, Surterre Properties, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, Jack Conway REALTOR®, and Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. The company is funded by Providence Equity. For more information, visit www.propertybase.com

About API Nation

API Nation is a software integration platform known for its ease-of-use in the real estate industry. Connecting hundreds of applications and offering thousands of pre-built workflows, API Nation helps real estate professionals save time and make more money. Real estate professionals know that by using API Nation to integrate their software and automate routine tasks, they can focus on what matters most: engaging clients and growing their business.

Learn more about how API Nation can help you grow your real estate business -- www.apination.com

Media Contact:

John Voigt

220892@email4pr.com

203-856-7331

SOURCE Propertybase

Related Links

https://www.propertybase.com

