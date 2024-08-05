Property.com Launches to Transform the Homeownership Experience

Intelligence platform uses AI to unify the lifecycle of homeownership

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exuma Capital Partners (Exuma Capital), a private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets, announces the launch of Property.com as the lead investor. The cutting-edge Property Intelligence Platform connects contractors, real estate agents, home service providers, and homeowners, transforming every stage of homeownership – from buying and selling to maintenance and improvement.

Property.com: Your Trusted Property Advisor

Property.com leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI), a deep dataset, secure technology, and a trusted network of home industry professionals. This powerful combination empowers homeowners to take control of their most significant investments with ease. Homeowners receive personalized, real-time, step-by-step AI assistance tailored to their specific home and needs, whether it's troubleshooting an air conditioner that's not working or capitalizing on local rebates for energy efficiency improvements. Real estate agents can verify property renovations, installations, and maintenance instantly, ensuring accurate property evaluations.

Contractors, home service professionals, and real estate agents become members of the platform by invitation only. All Property.com contractors and real estate agents are certified as thoroughly vetted, helping homeowners find only the best, highly rated professionals.

"My extensive experience in the home services industry has shown me the incredible potential in building strong relationships between homeowners and home service providers," said Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners. "Our investment in Property.com underscores our commitment to helping homeowners achieve their real estate goals by connecting them with trusted service partners, whether they're buying, selling, or looking to maximize their property's value."

A standout feature of Property.com is Revana, an AI assistant with knowledge of your home, who provides tailored, real-time support for all home-related needs. Revana ensures homeowners receive precise, personalized guidance and are seamlessly connected to property professionals. This empowers homeowners to make well-informed decisions and unlock their home's full potential.

"In this initial phase of Property.com's launch, we invite South Florida HVAC contractors to come to our site and request an invitation to join an exclusive network of professionals, said Nick Fergis, Co-Founder and CEO of Property.com. "We plan to rapidly deepen our services and expand our geographies, helping homeowners achieve their goals and removing frustration and confusion from the homeownership lifecycle."

If you are a South Florida heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor and would like to request an invitation to become a trusted provider for home improvements, click the link here: https://www.property.com/become-a-pro/

About Property.com:

Property.com is an advanced property intelligence platform powered by AI, designed to meet the unique needs of homeowners. Its comprehensive suite of tools and rich data connects contractors, real estate agents, service providers, and homeowners, facilitating well-informed decisions. Led by investor Exuma Capital Partners and founded by Anthony Perera and Nick Fergis, Property.com is set to transform every aspect of homeownership, from buying and selling to enhancing and maintaining properties.

About Exuma Capital Partners:

Exuma Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on strategic investments in high-growth middle markets, including technology, real estate, food and beverage, and home services industries. As a trusted advisor for entrepreneurs, Exuma Capital is dedicated to delivering superior returns for investors by fostering growth in underserved and fragmented markets.

Media Contacts:

Sofia Ashley

10 to 1 Public Relations

[email protected]

(480) 468-3349

SOURCE Property