ProperXPM to Deploy up to $100 Million For Roll-Up of Multifamily Property Management Companies

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProperXPM, the leader in tech-enabled experiential property management, is excited to announce a significant expansion backed by funding of up to $100 million. This strategic roll-up of multifamily property management companies aims to revolutionize the property management landscape across the United States. The company has already completed multiple transactions since its inception in December of 2023. The initiative is supported by private equity firm TriSpan and powered by Livly®, the industry-leading PropTech operating system.

Transforming Property Management with Technology and Efficiency

ProperXPM is dedicated to delivering low-cost, high-efficiency management solutions that free up time and resources for property owners. By leveraging advanced technology and centralized support, ProperXPM enhances the resident experience while significantly increasing net operating income.

"ProperXPM is setting a new standard in property management," said Brian Duggan, CEO of ProperXPM. "Our tech-forward approach not only optimizes operations but also enriches the resident experience, creating value for property owners and investors alike."

Key Benefits of ProperXPM's Tech-Forward Approach:

Higher Rent and Increased Resident Retention: Innovative solutions drive higher rental rates and foster a sense of community, leading to improved retention.

Enhanced Efficiency and Additional Revenue Streams: Centralized back-office support and streamlined processes boost staff efficiency and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Significant NOI Growth: Asset owners can expect a 5-10% increase in NOI through increased revenue and operational efficiency.

Nationwide Expansion with Proven Leadership

ProperXPM's leadership team is committed to excellence and innovation, inspiring confidence and fostering resilience. The team's proven track record is further strengthened by TriSpan's history and successful backing of DHV Plus, Germany's leading residential property management platform.

Opportunity for Property Management Companies/Asset Owners

Property management companies and asset owners with a management company arm interested in joining ProperXPM's platform are offered unique opportunities for immediate liquidity and long-term value creation through an optional co-investment. For asset owners, ProperXPM values long term branding and offers a white-label marketing program to maintain consistent resident engagement under the property owner's brand voice.

About ProperXPM

Founded in December 2023, ProperXPM is a private equity-backed consolidation platform in the multifamily property management sector. Committed to offering a unique resident experience, ProperXPM drives value by enhancing building operations and boosting Net Operating Income (NOI) for property owners through its experiential property management (XPM) services. Poised for national expansion through acquisition, ProperXPM provides selling business owners an opportunity for immediate liquidity as well as further upside and long-term value creation through a partnership model underpinned by shared ownership of the platform. Learn more at properxpm.com.

About TriSpan

Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in lower middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom with annual revenues typically ranging from $20-100 million and/or EBITDA of $2-20 million. TriSpan is committed to creating value through using a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. Since inception, the firm has completed 22 platform investments, as well as over 85 bolt-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.trispanllp.com.

