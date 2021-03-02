ProPharma Group Announces the Acquisition of Diamond Pharma Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the acquisition of Diamond Pharma Services. Diamond Pharma Services provides regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and compliance & quality services to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in obtaining and maintaining medicinal product licenses throughout all stages of a product's life cycle.

"We are excited to welcome Diamond Pharma Services into the ProPharma Group family," said Dawn Sherman, ProPharma Group's CEO. "This acquisition further solidifies ProPharma Group's position as the leading global provider of regulatory, compliance, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services. With our mission and higher purpose of improving the health and safety of patients, we are focused on delivering the highest quality of services throughout the full product lifecycle."

With global presence and headquarters based in Harlow, United Kingdom, Diamond Pharma Services brings a suite of regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and compliance and quality capabilities that is perfectly aligned with ProPharma Group's core services. As an award-winning team of regulatory experts with deep subject matter knowledge for handling challenging therapeutic classes, Diamond's team will help accelerate the value ProPharma Group brings in delivering regulatory science to companies working on cutting-edge therapeutics with ProPharma Group's ATMPs/Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence. Diamond's Pharmacovigilance services also bolster ProPharma Group's global reach and capabilities through additional capacity and expertise with a wide range of products from generics to advanced therapies.

"Joining forces with ProPharma Group offers a fantastic opportunity to enhance the ways in which our teams can bring value to our customers, working together to improve the health and safety of patients. Our complementary experience and expertise will allow us to bring even more depth and breadth to the services we provide our clients," said Maureen Graham, Founder, Diamond Pharma Services.

ProPharma Group continues to expand its global presence with more than 1,300 employees across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. As a trusted partner to its clients, ProPharma Group delivers excellence in everything we do by bringing together the best talent around the world to tackle complex challenges.

Jeff McKibben, Senior Managing Principal of Odyssey Investment Partners, commented, "Odyssey supports the ProPharma Group team in the quest to deliver a differentiated portfolio of services with the mission to improve the health and safety of patients around the world. We are confident the addition of Diamond Pharma Services will accelerate ProPharma Group's growth and enhance its reputation as a value-added partner to its clients."

Achelous Partners served as M&A advisor to Diamond Pharma Services on the transaction.

About ProPharma Group

ProPharma Group is the leading global, independent, single-source provider of outsourced regulatory, compliance, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 1,300 colleagues worldwide providing a comprehensive portfolio of regulatory and compliance solutions to help solve complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality of services throughout the full product lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.propharmagroup.com .

About Diamond Pharma Services

Diamond Pharma Services is a regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and compliance and quality consultancy headquartered in the UK, with offices in Europe. Diamond's skilled team of more than 85 qualified professionals have many years' experience in regulatory, pharmacovigilance, compliance and quality, and pharmaceutical/biologics technical development. Diamond provides support from early-stage development through to life cycle management of approved products, across all therapeutic areas, medicinal products, and devices, including small molecule and next generation biologics, through to cell and gene therapy products. Diamond provides proactive, scalable, and flexible approach to meet its clients demands. Diamond has been three times recognized by TOPRA (The Organization for Professionals in Regulatory Affairs), for excellence and innovation in EU regulatory affairs.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com .

