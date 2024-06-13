ProPharma Receives 2024 CRO Leadership Award

Global research consulting organization recognized as a top outsourcing partner.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, the world's largest research consulting organization (RCO), a leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry is pleased to announce it received a 2024 CRO Leadership Award, presented by Clinical Leader. ProPharma is recognized as exceeding expectations in all five of the core categories, which include:

Capabilities (Overall)

Compatibility (Overall, Small Pharma)

Expertise (Overall)

Quality (Overall)

Reliability (Overall, Small Pharma)

The awards were developed to address struggles in efficiently vetting potential CRO partners. They are based on primary market research from Industry Standard Research (ISR) Reports and presented by Clinical Leader and Life Science Connect. In addition, sponsors provided ratings of CROs based on recent outsourced projects, and this experiential feedback is analyzed by sponsor company size to reveal leading CROs in different performance categories.

Jason DeGoes, President, ProPharma, said: "It's an incredible honor for ProPharma to be recognized as an industry leader and an example of the hard work, dedication and unwavering attention to excellence by the entire ProPharma team. This recognition speaks volumes about our steadfast commitment to our client partners and ongoing efforts to exceed expectations. I am immensely grateful to our global team, trusted partners, and valued clients, who have been with us every step of the way and continue to make us better."

Known for providing ground-breaking services and solutions through its progressive RCO model, ProPharma's recognition in the top CRO category amplifies and solidifies its standing within the industry and emphasizes its continued commitment to bettering the health and safety of patients. Strategically positioned in hubs across five continents, ProPharma changes the standard approach to lifecycle development and powers the insights to help companies excel at every stage of the pharmaceutical lifecycle.

About ProPharma

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

