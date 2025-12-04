ProPharma Welcomes Dan Ryan as President of Clinical Research Solutions

Strategic Structural Update Positions ProPharma As Market Leader

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma , the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry and a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, today announced that it has welcomed Dan Ryan as its new President of Clinical Research Solutions (CRS). In this role, Dan will be responsible for leading ProPharma's full-service clinical trials service line.

A distinguished leader in clinical trial management, Dan brings almost 20 years of experience across biotech and Contract Research Organizations, most recently serving as the VP, Global Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Head of ICON. He also held senior roles at G1 Therapeutics, Worldwide Clinical Trials, and Syneos Health. He brings an in-depth understanding of the drug development process, clinical trial conduct, international regulations, and experience in Phase I-III clinical trials, including multi-phase protocol design.

"ProPharma is uniquely positioned to deliver the kind of operational excellence and scientific rigor that sponsors need in today's complex clinical landscape," said Dan. "I'm honored to join this exceptional team as we continue strengthening our full-service capabilities and accelerating the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

ProPharma also recently launched FSP (Functional Service Provider) Solutions as a dedicated focus area, building on the growth of its long-standing FSP business. The offering will continue to support clinical FSP services and expand to include multi-functional support across Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, and Quality Assurance. FSP Solutions will be led by Kevin Wysocki, taking on the role of President of FSP Solutions.

Jason DeGoes, President of ProPharma, added, "This evolution in our Clinical Commercial structure allows ProPharma to continue to ensure smooth, successful trials with scalable research solutions backed by decades of expertise. Dan's expertise is a perfect complement to Kevin's as we strive to exceed market demands. We're excited to have him on board and working with Kevin to effectively manage current and expected growth across both CRS and FSP."

About ProPharma

For the last 25 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, FSP solutions, and digital transformation, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

