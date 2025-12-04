Prophecy Launches Enterprise Express: Fast, Affordable Agentic Data Preparation for Business Teams on Databricks

New quick-start option gives business data teams an easy way to use agents to generate, visually refine, and deploy data pipelines

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophecy , the leader in AI data prep and analysis, today announced the launch of Enterprise Express, a new rapid deployment option for Prophecy's agentic data platform.

Enterprise Express delivers the full power of Prophecy's agent-driven data workflows at just $40,000, giving business data teams an easy, cost-effective way to experience a step change in productivity from AI. Express provides a dedicated SaaS environment with seats for 20 users, along with onboarding and delivery on a priority project by forward-deployed engineers to rapidly realize business outcomes.

"Data teams are under intense pressure to deliver strategic insights, and they want AI to accelerate them now," said Prophecy founder and CEO Raj Bains. "With Prophecy Enterprise Express, teams see guaranteed results from deploying AI in weeks, not months, enabling leaders to build a case with confidence for enterprise-wide agentic data prep based on real-world success."

Prophecy's Agentic Lineup

Enterprise Express provides access to the entire Prophecy platform, including four new agents — each customized for a specific role in data preparation, accelerating and automating data analysis tasks, freeing up precious time for data users. All Prophecy agents display their work in Prophecy's visual editor, enabling data users to review and refine it, all aligned with governance and best practices of data platform teams on Databricks.

Discover Agent — Helps analysts identify and evaluate relevant datasets across the organization, using a chat-based interface and visual analysis to explore and compare alternatives.

— Helps analysts identify and evaluate relevant datasets across the organization, using a chat-based interface and visual analysis to explore and compare alternatives. Transform Agent — Generates business logic for data workflows based on user prompts to ingest, clean, enrich, combine, transform, and aggregate data. Transform agent generates visual components for the workflow, presenting it for the user to inspect and refine, completing person-hours of work in minutes.

— Generates business logic for data workflows based on user prompts to ingest, clean, enrich, combine, transform, and aggregate data. Transform agent generates visual components for the workflow, presenting it for the user to inspect and refine, completing person-hours of work in minutes. Document Agent — Automatically generates audit-ready documentation of data workflows in user-preferred templates, supporting compliance use cases in finance, healthcare, and pharma.

— Automatically generates audit-ready documentation of data workflows in user-preferred templates, supporting compliance use cases in finance, healthcare, and pharma. Requirements Agent (coming soon) — Turns the requirements of business stakeholders from documents, typically built for the data engineering teams, directly into visual data workflows that deliver results with some inspection and refinement from data analysts in business teams, removing iterations.

"Businesses strive to make quick decisions in fast-changing environments. But the complexity of data preparation and analysis slows them down. That's where Prophecy can take on the heavy lifting. Prophecy's agents discover data, transform it, and document what they've done, cutting the prep and analysis process from days and weeks to a matter of hours," Bains said.

A New Way to Deliver Data

Prophecy introduces "Generate, Refine, Deploy": the AI-driven data lifecycle that offers the ideal balance of productivity and control — using AI agents to deliver maximum work while keeping the business data user in control, all aligned with the platform team's governance and best practices.

Users simply describe the data they need and how they need it delivered for insights. Prophecy's AI agents Generate a visual data workflow from the user's text prompts, drawing on data sources across the enterprise. Prophecy's intuitive no-code visual editor then enables the users to inspect the AI's work and Refine it to get the exact results they want. Once the workflow design is complete, Prophecy provides a robust path to Deploy it to production — the visual workflow is represented as SQL code with tests that adhere to privacy, security, governance, and software deployment best practices defined by the data team.

Prophecy Enterprise Express is available now for Databricks Lakehouse environments. For more information, visit https://www.prophecy.ai/pricing/enterprise .

About Prophecy

Prophecy is the world's most advanced AI data prep and analysis platform for business data teams. Our agent-powered visual interface simplifies, accelerates, and automates data-preparation tasks while enforcing governance and compliance through guardrails defined by central data platform teams. Fortune 500 companies across banking, insurance, healthcare & life sciences, and technology rely on Prophecy to deliver clean, trusted, and timely data at scale. Prophecy provides an end-to-end solution—from AI generation to visual design to production deployment at scale. Organizations trust Prophecy for the most demanding workloads, powering tens of thousands of pipelines that move massive volumes of data for AI and analytics.

