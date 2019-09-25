Prophesee Introduces the First Event-Based Vision Sensor in an Industry-Standard, Cost-Efficient Package

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophesee SA, inventor of the most advanced neuromorphic vision systems, today introduced the first industry-standard packaged chip that leverages Event-Based Vision technology, a significant advancement over traditional frame-based vision approaches.

Under development for five years and commercially tested, this third-generation version houses a Prophesee-enabled VGA-resolution sensor and represents the industry's first implementation of Event-Based Vision technology in a commercially-viable, industry-standard package.

Prophesee Metavision sensor is the first industry-standard, commercially-viable packaged chip that leverages Event-Based Vision technology to enable next-generation vision in industrial automation and IoT systems.

This new packaged version of Prophesee's Metavision® sensor is aimed at developers of cameras to enable next-generation vision in industrial automation and IoT systems such as robots, inspection equipment, monitoring and surveillance devices. It leverages Prophesee's neuromorphic vision technology to offer highly efficient capabilities for a variety of use models, including ultra high-speed part counting, vibration measurement and monitoring or kinematic monitoring for predictive maintenance.

"This is a major milestone for Prophesee and underscores the progress in commercializing our pioneering Event-Based Vision sensing technology. After several years of testing and prototyping, we can now offer product developers an off-the-shelf means to take advantage of the benefits of our machine vision inventions that move the industry out of the traditional frame-based paradigm for image capture," said Luca Verre, co-founder and CEO of Prophesee.

Making Event-Based Vision a commercial reality

In Prophesee Metavision® sensors, each pixel is independent and asynchronous, only activating if it senses a change in the scene, a movement - an event. This proprietary Event-Based approach allows for major reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements imposed by traditional frame-based systems.

It enables sensors to achieve much higher dynamic ranges than commonly associated with high-speed vision. And it allows cost-efficient sensors and systems to record events that would otherwise require conventional cameras to run at 10,000 images/second.

The sensor can be used by system developers to improve and in some cases create whole new industrial uses, including accelerating quality assessment on production lines; positioning, sensing and movement guidance for robots to enable better human collaboration; and equipment monitoring (e.g. caused by vibration, kinetic deviations) making the system an asset for predictive maintenance and reduced machine downtime.

Robust Toolkit Support

The sensor is supported by a comprehensive software development kit (SDK), a full set of drivers, data recording tools and an online knowledge center.

The chip, available in a 13x15 mm mini PBGA package, integrates Prophesee's third generation CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) vision module. It features 640 x 480-pixel resolution with 15 μm pixels in a 3/4" optical format.

It is manufactured in a .18 micron specialized CIS process. The packaging was realized by Kingpak, an expert in CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) micro packaging.

About Prophesee

Prophesee (formerly Chronocam) is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems. The company is developing a breakthrough Event-Based approach to machine vision.

Prophesee's patented neuromorphic-based sensors and algorithms are based on how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.

Prophesee, based in Paris, with local offices in China, Japan and USA, is driven by a team of 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international investors.

For more information visit: www.prophesee.ai

Prophesee Metavision® sensor

